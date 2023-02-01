AMD Ryzen 7000X3D CPUs launching February 28 with pricing revealed, 7950X3D $699

AMD has revealed release timings and launch prices for the new Ryzen 7000 X3D CPU series, 7950X3D and 7900X3D coming this month and the 7800X3D in April.

AMD has confirmed the launch dates and pricing for its highly anticipated Ryzen 7000 X3D lineup, which includes three models.

Ryzen 9 7950X3D - USD 699 (February 28)

Ryzen 9 7900X3D - USD 599 (February 28)

Ryzen 7 7800X3D - USD 449 (April 6)

These CPUs are the successor to the popular Ryzen 7 5800X3D with increased 3D V-Cache, which is said to deliver improved gaming performance across the entire line-up. On that front, AMD has showcased some of its internal 1080p benchmarks for the Ryzen 7 7800X3D, compared to the Ryzen 7 5800X3D. Covering popular titles like Rainbow Six Siege, CS:GO, and DOTA 2, you're looking at a 20-30% increase.

Ryzen 7 7800X3D compared to the Ryzen 7 5800X3D

Naturally, companies like to cherry-pick their results, so we'll have to wait until reviews start showing up to see if it's the same story across most games.

Considering the Ryzen 7 5800X3D is still one of the best gaming CPUs in 2023, the Ryzen 7000 X3D line-up should become a popular option for new builds this year. The flagship 7950X3D model is also said to deliver better gaming performance than Intel's Core i9-13900K, using less power. Impressive stuff.

Here's a look at the specs.

Ryzen 7000 X3D CPU series specs.

Ryzen 9 7950X3D - 16-Core/32-Thread, 4.2 GHz/5.7 GHz, 144MB Cache, 120W TDP

Ryzen 9 7900X3D - 16-Core/24-Thread, 4.4 GHz/5.6 GHz, 140MB Cache, 120W TDP

Ryzen 7 7800X3D - 8-Core/16-Thread, 4.x GHz/5.0 GHz, 104MB Cache, 120W TDP

This is the first time 3D V-Cache technology has been included in the Ryzen 9 16-core CPU range, and with all CPUs compatible with the current AM5 board standard - it'll be a similar installation process to the Ryzen 7000 series. However, AMD notes that a chipset driver and BIOS update will be required.

Interestingly the TDP of the new CPU range is lower than the non-3D models, with the flagship AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D's being 50W lower than the 7950X even though the boost clock speed of "up to 5.7 GHz" remains the same.