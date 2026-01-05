AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D announced, the world's fastest gaming CPU levels up

When it comes to picking up a CPU purely for PC gaming, AMD's Zen 5-powered Ryzen 7 9800X3D with its 3D V-Cache technology is widely considered the best choice if all you're looking for is maximizing your frames. Well, at CES 2026, AMD has officially confirmed that the Ryzen 7 9850X3D is coming, and it will indeed be faster than the Ryzen 7 9800X3D.
The configuration for the new Ryzen 7 9850X3D remains virtually the same, aside from the CPU Boost Clock increasing to 5.6 GHz from 5.2 GHz on the baseline Ryzen 7 9800X3D. The rest of the specs remain unchanged, as the CPU still sports 8 Zen Cores with 16 Threads, 104MB of cache, and a 120W TDP rating.
As part of its CES 2026 presentation, AMD confirmed that the new Ryzen 7 9850X3D is on track for a Q1 2026 release; however, no pricing was given. That said, we should expect it to launch with a higher price than the Ryzen 7 9800X3D's $479 USD MSRP.
As part of the announcement, AMD offered benchmarks comparing performance to the Intel Core Ultra 9 285K, confirming that the Ryzen 7 9850X3D is around 27% faster for 1080p gaming. From 5% in Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 up to 60% in Baldur's Gate 3. An impressive result; however, for those who already have a Ryzen 7 9800X3D, the performance difference between the two CPUs will be only a few percent.
With the Zen 5 Ryzen desktop CPU lineup expanding, here's a look at the specs.
|CPU
|Core/Thread
|Max Boost
|Cache
|TDP
|Ryzen 9 9950X3D
|16/32
|5.7 GHz
|144 MB
|170 W
|Ryzen 9 9950X
|16/32
|5.7 GHz
|80 MB
|170 W
|Ryzen 9 9900X3D
|12/24
|5.5 GHz
|140 MB
|120 W
|Ryzen 9 9900X
|12/24
|5.6 GHz
|76 MB
|120 W
|Ryzen 7 9850X3D
|8/16
|5.6 GHz
|104 MB
|120 W
|Ryzen 7 9800X3D
|8/16
|5.2 GHz
|104 MB
|120 W
|Ryzen 7 9700X
|8/16
|5.5 GHz
|40 MB
|65 W
|Ryzen 5 9600X
|6/12
|5.4 GHz
|38 MB
|65 W