All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Payday 3Battlefield 2042RTX 4090RTX 4080RTX 4070GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Sony PlayStation executive teases new PS5 model set for 2023

POPULAR

Sony PlayStation executive Hideaki Nishino teases a new PlayStation 5 model that could be revealed or even released in 2023, but it may not be a PS5 Pro.

Sony PlayStation executive teases new PS5 model set for 2023
Published Dec 18, 2022 7:25 PM CST
2 minutes & 25 seconds read time

Sony could release a new PlayStation 5 model in 2023, but it may not be a PS5 Pro with improved performance and power.

Sony PlayStation executive teases new PS5 model set for 2023 5777
3

In a recent interview with Japanese gaming site Famitsu, Sony Interactive Entertainment Vice President Hideaki Nishino may have teased a new PS5 model that could be announced and/or released in 2023.

Famitsu mentioned that the PS5 was entering its third year, and that the PS4 Pro released in the PS4's third year--would a new revamped PS5 come in 2023 to continue this mid-cycle trend? Nishino responded by Sony's current plans and thoughts about next year:

"We believe that cumulative sales will exceed 37 million units by the end of fiscal 2022, and that it will be a very important time for the platform as well. I won't be able to talk about specifics at this time, but I hope that you will look forward to next year (2023)."

So if it's not a PS5 Pro model, what could Nishino be referring to? The new PS5 model is likely the disc-less SKU that Sony is currently working on.

Reports indicate that all future PlayStation 5 consoles will be shipped without a disc drive. This means that all new PS5 consoles will effectively be the digital-only editions. Right now Sony sells two PS5 models: A disc version for $499 and a disc-less model for $399.

Sony PlayStation executive teases new PS5 model set for 2023 51
3

The new plan is to only make disc-less PlayStation 5 consoles to reduce manufacturing and shipping costs. Gamers will be able to buy a disc drive and attach it to the console if they'd like to play game or media discs.

Sony has been significantly trimming costs to ensure the PS5 remains profitable through a series of console revisions. To date, Sony has released three separate PS5 model types; the 2020 launch edition, a revised and lighter 2021 edition, and the newer 2022 models that are far lighter and also utilize a more production-efficient 6nm chip.

2023 may introduce the fourth PS5 console iteration, and is expected to be the most dramatic console revision to date.

Required reading:

Buy at Amazon

Horizon Forbidden West Launch Edition - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$44.99
$44.99$37.99$54.51
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/18/2022 at 7:13 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:famitsu.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.