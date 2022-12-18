Sony PlayStation executive teases new PS5 model set for 2023

Sony could release a new PlayStation 5 model in 2023, but it may not be a PS5 Pro with improved performance and power.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

In a recent interview with Japanese gaming site Famitsu, Sony Interactive Entertainment Vice President Hideaki Nishino may have teased a new PS5 model that could be announced and/or released in 2023.

Famitsu mentioned that the PS5 was entering its third year, and that the PS4 Pro released in the PS4's third year--would a new revamped PS5 come in 2023 to continue this mid-cycle trend? Nishino responded by Sony's current plans and thoughts about next year:

"We believe that cumulative sales will exceed 37 million units by the end of fiscal 2022, and that it will be a very important time for the platform as well. I won't be able to talk about specifics at this time, but I hope that you will look forward to next year (2023)."

So if it's not a PS5 Pro model, what could Nishino be referring to? The new PS5 model is likely the disc-less SKU that Sony is currently working on.

Reports indicate that all future PlayStation 5 consoles will be shipped without a disc drive. This means that all new PS5 consoles will effectively be the digital-only editions. Right now Sony sells two PS5 models: A disc version for $499 and a disc-less model for $399.

3

The new plan is to only make disc-less PlayStation 5 consoles to reduce manufacturing and shipping costs. Gamers will be able to buy a disc drive and attach it to the console if they'd like to play game or media discs.

Sony has been significantly trimming costs to ensure the PS5 remains profitable through a series of console revisions. To date, Sony has released three separate PS5 model types; the 2020 launch edition, a revised and lighter 2021 edition, and the newer 2022 models that are far lighter and also utilize a more production-efficient 6nm chip.

2023 may introduce the fourth PS5 console iteration, and is expected to be the most dramatic console revision to date.

Required reading: