New PS5 disc model: 1.3 lbs lighter, weighs same as launch digital PS5

Sony's new CFI-1202A PlayStation 5 disc model is 13% lighter with a reduction of 1.3 lbs over the 2020 model, now weighs as much as disc-less PS5 in 2020.

Sony has shipped a new CFI-1202 PlayStation 5 console revision that's much lighter than the original systems from 2020.

Sony is preparing to release its second PlayStation 5 console hardware revision since the systems launched in 2020. The new model series is designated CFI-1202 and shows another sizable weight decrease in both the PS5 disc and all-digital editions.

Based on data we've compiled from data from Press Start Australia, Sony has indeed significantly reduced the weight profiles of these new models. According to the data, the 2022 PS5 disc model has seen a 13% weight reduction over the original launch model, and now weighs as much as the disc-less PS5 from 2020.

Check below for an infograph comparing the weight profiles of all known PlayStation 5 models:

This is a pretty eye-opening achievement. The 2020 PlayStation 5 is quite bulky and cumbersome, but these new PS5 disc models shave off 1.3 lbs of excess weight. So why are the new PlayStation 5s lighter? A new thermal design is likely the main reason.

Austin Evans' controversial PS5 video showed the newer 2021 PS5s actually had a smaller heat sink and a different fan design, which accounted for the loss in weight.

The original PlayStation 5 uses a robust heat sink design to keep all components cool, culminating in a massive chassis and rather heavy mass. A more efficient design is likely the biggest reason for weight reduction (the 2021 revision saw a slimmer heat sink, leading to a weight drop). A smaller heat sink does not mean a hotter product, though. In fact, Igor's Lab proves the newer 2021 PS5 models run cooler than the stock 2020 models.

Sony has yet to release official manuals for this new CFI-1202 PlayStation 5 revision. Once they do, we'll get official confirmation of weight reductions.