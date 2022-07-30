All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
PlayStation 5 sales hit 21.7 million, to break 37 million this year

PlayStation 5 shipments nearly hit 22 million as Sony readies a massive salvo of PS5 consoles that will break new records.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sat, Jul 30 2022 12:08 PM CDT
PlayStation 5 worldwide shipments have reached nearly 22 million units, Sony has announced.

PlayStation 5 sales hit 21.7 million, to break 37 million this year 5 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Sony's latest Q1'22 earnings report confirms the PlayStation 5 has shipped approximately 21.7 million systems across the globe.

The PS5 is nearly two years old and the figures, which reflect six quarters of shipments, still don't beat the PS4's sales during the comparative period.

PlayStation 5 sales hit 21.7 million, to break 37 million this year 451222 | TweakTown.com

The PlayStation 4 had shipped 25.5 million consoles in its first six quarters and had a 3.8 million sell-in lead over the PS5. Component shortages have limited PS5 stock throughout FY20 and FY21, however Sony is preparing to ship a record 18 million PS5s across the current FY22 period. This would bring PS5 shipments to 37.3 million and represent the largest series of PlayStation console shipments in history.

The fusillade still isn't enough to beat the PS4's comparative 40.2 million shipments during that same timeframe.

Meanwhile, Sony has stopped reporting PlayStation 4 console shipments after the console has achieved peak saturation. After nearly 9 years, the PS4 lifecycle is winding down.

The PlayStation 4 has capped out at 117.2 million shipments.

NEWS SOURCE:sony.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

