PlayStation 5 sales hit 21.7 million, to break 37 million this year

PlayStation 5 worldwide shipments have reached nearly 22 million units, Sony has announced.

Sony's latest Q1'22 earnings report confirms the PlayStation 5 has shipped approximately 21.7 million systems across the globe.

The PS5 is nearly two years old and the figures, which reflect six quarters of shipments, still don't beat the PS4's sales during the comparative period.

The PlayStation 4 had shipped 25.5 million consoles in its first six quarters and had a 3.8 million sell-in lead over the PS5. Component shortages have limited PS5 stock throughout FY20 and FY21, however Sony is preparing to ship a record 18 million PS5s across the current FY22 period. This would bring PS5 shipments to 37.3 million and represent the largest series of PlayStation console shipments in history.

The fusillade still isn't enough to beat the PS4's comparative 40.2 million shipments during that same timeframe.

Meanwhile, Sony has stopped reporting PlayStation 4 console shipments after the console has achieved peak saturation. After nearly 9 years, the PS4 lifecycle is winding down.

The PlayStation 4 has capped out at 117.2 million shipments.