All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1
GIVEAWAY: TEAMGROUP T-Force VULCAN Z SATA III SLC 2TB SSD, two up for grabs!

Apple 'fully resumes' advertising on Twitter after Tim Cook met with Elon Musk

After a back-and-forth between Elon Musk and Apple, the company has reportedly 'fully resumed' advertising on Twitter after Musk met with Cook.

Apple 'fully resumes' advertising on Twitter after Tim Cook met with Elon Musk
Published Dec 5, 2022 6:01 AM CST
1 minute & 57 seconds read time

The relationship between Apple and Elon Musk has seemingly been repaired after the Twitter owner announced that Apple has "fully resumed" it's advertising on the social media platform.

Apple 'fully resumes' advertising on Twitter after Tim Cook met with Elon Musk 25
3

At the end of last month, Elon Musk announced that Apple threatened to without Twitter from its App Store, which sparked a fully-fledged offensive response from the Twitter owner where he targeted Apple's stance on freedom of speech, its 30% tax on all in-app purchases, and claimed it censored select developers on its App Store.

Additionally, Musk said that Apple had significantly reduced its advertising on Twitter, with The New York Times then reporting that Apple stopped advertising on Twitter completely following the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs on November 19. However, the publication notes that a lot of advertisers roll back their ads on Twitter after tragic events and disasters such as shooting as they don't want their brand name and/or advertisements for their products to appear alongside posts about human tragedy.

It only took a few days to cool the riff between Elon Musk and Apple as Musk announced that he had met with Apple CEO Tim Cook to discuss the recent advertising pullback. The SpaceX and Tesla CEO announced that the misunderstanding of Twitter being removed from the App Store has been "resolved" and that Cook said Apple "never considered doing so."

Additionally, Musk said during a Twitter Spaces conversation held on Saturday that Apple was the largest advertiser on Twitter, which now, presumably, since Musk said the company has "fully resumed" advertising, they remain still at the very top of Twitter's biggest advertisers.

Furthermore, Musk thanked all advertisers for "returning to Twitter", which coincides with a report also posted on Saturday by Platformer's Zoe Schiffer, which claimed Amazon is planning on starting advertising on Twitter again, with the online retailer ready to throw $100 million at the platform every year. However, Amazon isn't spending that kind of money just yet as it's waiting for "some security tweaks to the company's ads platform."

Apple 'fully resumes' advertising on Twitter after Tim Cook met with Elon Musk 26
3

The announcements from Musk of advertisers coming back to Twitter come after seemingly dozens of high-spending advertisers cut ties with the company over fears of Musk's expenditure of the platform's content policy under the push of freedom of speech. Reports indicate that Twitter has reduced advertising targets since Musk has taken over at the company.

Buy at Amazon

Market Trendz Official Logo NASA I Smaller Upper Left Chest Logo NASA

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$21.95
$21.95--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/5/2022 at 2:57 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:engadget.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.