Apple 'fully resumes' advertising on Twitter after Tim Cook met with Elon Musk

The relationship between Apple and Elon Musk has seemingly been repaired after the Twitter owner announced that Apple has "fully resumed" it's advertising on the social media platform.

At the end of last month, Elon Musk announced that Apple threatened to without Twitter from its App Store, which sparked a fully-fledged offensive response from the Twitter owner where he targeted Apple's stance on freedom of speech, its 30% tax on all in-app purchases, and claimed it censored select developers on its App Store.

Additionally, Musk said that Apple had significantly reduced its advertising on Twitter, with The New York Times then reporting that Apple stopped advertising on Twitter completely following the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs on November 19. However, the publication notes that a lot of advertisers roll back their ads on Twitter after tragic events and disasters such as shooting as they don't want their brand name and/or advertisements for their products to appear alongside posts about human tragedy.

It only took a few days to cool the riff between Elon Musk and Apple as Musk announced that he had met with Apple CEO Tim Cook to discuss the recent advertising pullback. The SpaceX and Tesla CEO announced that the misunderstanding of Twitter being removed from the App Store has been "resolved" and that Cook said Apple "never considered doing so."

Additionally, Musk said during a Twitter Spaces conversation held on Saturday that Apple was the largest advertiser on Twitter, which now, presumably, since Musk said the company has "fully resumed" advertising, they remain still at the very top of Twitter's biggest advertisers.

Furthermore, Musk thanked all advertisers for "returning to Twitter", which coincides with a report also posted on Saturday by Platformer's Zoe Schiffer, which claimed Amazon is planning on starting advertising on Twitter again, with the online retailer ready to throw $100 million at the platform every year. However, Amazon isn't spending that kind of money just yet as it's waiting for "some security tweaks to the company's ads platform."

The announcements from Musk of advertisers coming back to Twitter come after seemingly dozens of high-spending advertisers cut ties with the company over fears of Musk's expenditure of the platform's content policy under the push of freedom of speech. Reports indicate that Twitter has reduced advertising targets since Musk has taken over at the company.