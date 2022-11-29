All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Elon Musk says Apple is threatening Twitter, sparking offensive response by Musk

Elon Musk has gone after Apple targeting the company's 30% tax on in-app purchases and claiming that it has threatened to block Twitter on the App Store.

Published Nov 29, 2022 1:34 AM CST
2 minutes & 29 seconds read time

Twitter owner Elon Musk has taken to his personal Twitter account to announce that Apple has "threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store," but won't inform the company of its reason why.

Elon Musk says Apple is threatening Twitter, sparking offensive response by Musk 01
6

Musk has launched a fully-fledged attack against Apple's App Store policies in response to the company's alleged threats against Twitter. Musk specifically targeted the 30% tax the platform takes from any in-app purchases, as well as claiming that Apple has "censored" developers. Additionally, Musk followed up with another tweet that revealed Apple has "mostly stopped advertising on Twitter". Musk then, if Apple "hate free speech in America?", then tagged Apple CEO Tim Cook, asking him, "What's going on here?"

The SpaceX and Tesla CEO didn't stop there as he continued to post more free-speech-themed tweets, with Musk writing that "This is a battle for the future of civilization. If free speech is lost even in America, tyranny is all that lies ahead." Notably, Musk didn't specify if Apple was considering removing the app entirely from iOS, or would prevent Twitter from rolling out new updates to the service.

Elon Musk says Apple is threatening Twitter, sparking offensive response by Musk 03
6
Elon Musk says Apple is threatening Twitter, sparking offensive response by Musk 02
6

So, why is Apple seemingly moving against Twitter with its reduction in advertising spending and purported threats of removing the app from the App Store? There could be a few reasons. The Guardian reported that Twitter had failed to stop the spread of a "freshly uploaded" video of the 2019 New Zeal Christchurch terror attack video, and that government authorities discovered it first and notified the platform.

Additionally, Musk has brought back accounts that have previously broken Twitter's policies, and there has been a major concern with content moderation on the platform following the large layoffs at the company and push for wider rules around free speech.

Elon Musk says Apple is threatening Twitter, sparking offensive response by Musk 65
6

More notably, Apple has strict content laws for what apps can appear in the App Store, and in the past, the company has banned apps from the store until their content met those standards. An example of this was the banning of Parler for several months until the platform implemented an AI-based content moderation system.

In other Twitter-Elon news, a new report from Media Matters America has claimed that half of Twitter's top advertisers have backed away from the platform within the last month that Musk has taken the reins, with some companies even saying that ad performance "fell significantly" since the SpaceX CEO took over the company.

Musk has also said that if Apple and Android were to ban Twitter he would create an "alternative phone" to support the app. If you are interested in reading more about Elon Musk and Twitter check out the above and below tweets.

Elon Musk says Apple is threatening Twitter, sparking offensive response by Musk 96
6
NEWS SOURCE:engadget.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

