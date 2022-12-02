All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
PCI-SIG informs its members to stick to official 12VHPWR when making cables

PCI-SIG tells its members that they need to 'take all approprite and prudent measures to ensure end-user safety' with new 12VHPWR power connectors.

Published Dec 2, 2022 6:29 PM CST
PCI-SIG has come out addressing the issues surrounding its new "12VHPWR" 16-pin power connector, which is on all of NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs including the flagship GeForce RTX 4090 and just-released GeForce RTX 4080 graphics cards.

PCI-SIG has been direct in its statement to partners that provides the required technical information for the proper design of its 12VHPWR power connector, which you'd think would be cemented in stone at its inception. In a way, PCI-SIG is clearing itself of any wrongdoing by users who don't connect the 12VHPWR 16-pin power connector to their GeForce RTX 40 series GPU.

A nice how-to from NVIDIA on the proper connection of the 12VHPWR connector (source: NVIDIA)
The statement from PCI-SIG in question is from an on-going lawsuit against NVIDIA "Genova v NVIDIA Corporation" which claims that the use of the 16-pin power connector on NVIDIA's suite of GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs pose a serious "electrical and fire hazard".

PCI-SIG explains: "PCI-SIG wishes to impress upon all Members that manufacture, market or sell PCI-SIG technologies (including 12VHPWR connections) of the need to take all appropriate and prudent measures to ensure end-user safety, including testing for the reported problem cases involving consumers as alleged in the above-referenced lawsuit".

"Members are reminded that PCI-SIG specifications provide necessary technical information for interoperability and do not attempt to address proper design, manufacturing methods, materials, safety testing, safety tolerances or workmanship. When implementing a PCI-SIG specification, Members are responsible for the design, manufacturing, and testing, including safety testing, of their products".

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

