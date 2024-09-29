Thermal Grizzly's WireView Pro GPU monitors power usage and temperatures at the connector

The WireView Pro GPU is now available, Thermal Grizzly's handy tool for measuring GPU power connector usage and temperatures that we first saw at Computex.

Thermal Grizzly's WireView Pro GPU monitors power usage and temperatures at the connector
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time

Thermal Grizzly has launched its innovative WireView Pro GPU device, which we first saw at Computex 2024. This device protects your graphics card from potential damage by measuring and monitoring temperature and power directly at the connection point.

Thermal Grizzly's WireView Pro GPU monitors power usage and temperatures at the connector 2
2

This device exists because the GeForce RTX 40 Series introduced the new 12VHPWR power connector. At launch, there were reports of issues with connectors and cables melting when improperly seated or connected to a high-powered GPU like the GeForce RTX 4090.

The move from multiple 8-pin power connectors to a new 16-pin connector, which has now been revised and refined with the new 12V-2x6 connector, is part of the new ATX 3.1 and PCIe Gen6 standard, so it's here to stay. This makes the WireView Pro GPU a very handy device.

It sports an OLED display and can measure and record power consumption, while internal temperature sensors at the power connectors can monitor for any potential issues regarding overheating. It also comes with an external temperature sensor that can measure, say, GPU PCB temperatures, an alarm function, and sensors to ensure that cables are properly connected.

The WireView Pro GPU, priced at $76.19 USD, is available at Thermal Grizzly's official site (which includes shipping costs). It's also an excellent tool for benchmarkers and reviewers to measure power consumption, as it includes a 60-second measurement cycle to record power usage. Unfortunately, it only measures power consumption through the connector, so PCIe slot power usage would sit on top of whatever reading you see.

The OLED display can provide readings for all measured values: the current power consumption in watts (W), the current in volts (V) or amperes (A), minimum and maximum power consumption in watts (W), average power consumption over 60 seconds (W), total power consumption (WH), and readings from the temperature sensors (C).

For more information, head to the official product page.

Thank you to our Computex Taipei 2024 sponsors!
AerocoolASRockASUS AUDuckyPro GamerswarePhanteksPhisonThermal GrizzlyZOTAC Gaming
Photo of the product for sale

GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4070 Super WINDFORCE OC 12G Graphics Card

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$599.99
$599.99$599.99$599.97
Buy
$699.99
$699.99$616.17$569.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/29/2024 at 11:18 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:thermal-grizzly.com

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Tags