All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

NVIDIA: 'continue to investigate reports' of RTX 4090 + 16-pin power issues

NVIDIA says the company will 'continue to investigate reports' of exploside 16-pin 12VHPWR power connector on the GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards.

NVIDIA: 'continue to investigate reports' of RTX 4090 + 16-pin power issues
Published Nov 16, 2022 8:27 PM CST
3 minutes & 7 seconds read time

NVIDIA has been silent about the explosive issues on its new flagship GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card and the use of its 16-pin "12VHPWR" power connector.

The company explained to KitGuru: "We continue to investigate the reports, however we don't have further details to share yet. NVIDIA and our partners are committed to supporting our customers and ensuring an expedited RMA process for them".

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition graphics card (source: me)
4

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition graphics card (source: me)

Numerous gamers and enthusiasts have reported issues with their 16-pin power connector melting, or brand new expensive GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card dying in a ball of flames. Not that theatrical, but it's pretty close... while the organization behind the 12VHPWR power connector -- PCI-SIG -- has considered engineering changes for the 16-pin power connector in leu of these issues.

In the meantime, NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang were partying it up in Taiwan, videobombing karaoke singers and having a blast at some industry parties. Now... days later, we're hearing a rather crappy response to issues on graphics cards that cost many thousands of dollars in most countries. This isn't some tiny issue, but still, the company has reportedly shipped over 100,000 of its new GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards.

NVIDIA: 'continue to investigate reports' of RTX 4090 + 16-pin power issues 162
4

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card launched last month and quickly became the definitive graphics card for any enthusiast or power user, offering 4K 120FPS and beyond. It features the flagship AD102 "Ada Lovelace" GPU and a huge 24GB of super-fast GDDR6X memory.

PCI-SIG recently proposed changes to the 12VHPWR power connector, that would include more shroud, and a gripping feature for the additional 4 data pins (the 16-pin connector has 12 pins for power, and 4 pins for data). These proposed changes wouldn't be a solution to the issues surrounding NVIDIA's new flagship GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card seeing their 12VHPWR connector melting... because the additional 4 pins aren't carrying high amounts of electrical load.

Corsair's in-house PSU expert, Jon "Johnguru" Gerow has said that the melting power connectors on NVIDIA's current GeForce RTX 4090 could just be users installing the 12VHPWR connector correctly.

Buy at Amazon

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$2439.97
$2444.22$2489.97-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/16/2022 at 8:22 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:tomshardware.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.