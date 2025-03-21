All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Connectivity & Cloud

PCI-SIG releases PCIe 7.0 v0.9 for member review: cranking 128GT/s transfer speeds for future

PCI-SIG announces PCIe 7.0 speification version 0.9: final draft for new Gen7 standard, offering 128GT/s raw bandwidth, up to 512GB/sec bi-directionally.


Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: PCI-SIG has released the final draft of the PCIe 7.0 specification, version 0.9, for member review. Targeting data-intensive markets, it aims to deliver 128 GT/s and up to 512 GB/s bi-directionally via x16 configuration, utilizing PAM4 signaling, improving power efficiency, and maintaining backward compatibility.

PCI-SIG has just announced PCIe 7.0 specification v0.9 has hit the final draft, now available for members to review, before being floated out into the market in the future.

PCI-SIG releases PCIe 7.0 v0.9 for member review: cranking 128GT/s transfer speeds for future 202
2

PCIe 7.0 will target data-intensive markets like hyperscale data centers, high-performance computing (HPC), military/aerospace industries, emerging applications like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), 800G Ethernet, cloud computing, and more. PCI-SIG says the new PCIe 7.0 standard is being developed with the following goals:

  • Delivering 128 GT/s raw bit rate and up to 512 GB/s bi-directionally via x16 configuration
  • Utilizing PAM4 (Pulse Amplitude Modulation with 4 levels) signaling
  • Focusing on the channel parameters and reach
  • Improving power efficiency
  • Continuing to deliver the low-latency and high-reliability targets
  • Maintaining backwards compatibility with all previous generations of PCIe technology

PCI-SIG explains in a blog on its official website: "I am excited to share that PCI-SIG® has released the PCI Express® (PCIe®) 7.0 specification, version 0.9 for member review. Version 0.9 is the final draft of the specification wherein members perform internal reviews of the technology for their essential patents. No additional functional changes are expected during this time, and we are on track to publish the full specification later this year. With this update, PCI-SIG is proud to continue our frequency of doubling the data rate every three years - from 64 GT/s of PCIe 6.0 specification to 128 GT/s raw bit rate".

"The PCIe 7.0 specification is targeted to support data-intensive market segments such as Hyperscale Data Centers, High-Performance Computing (HPC) and Military/Aerospace; and emerging applications like AI/ML, 800G Ethernet and Cloud Computing".

NEWS SOURCE:pcisig.com



Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

