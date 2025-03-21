PCI-SIG releases PCIe 7.0 v0.9 for member review: cranking 128GT/s transfer speeds for future

PCI-SIG announces PCIe 7.0 speification version 0.9: final draft for new Gen7 standard, offering 128GT/s raw bandwidth, up to 512GB/sec bi-directionally.

PCI-SIG has just announced PCIe 7.0 specification v0.9 has hit the final draft, now available for members to review, before being floated out into the market in the future.

PCIe 7.0 will target data-intensive markets like hyperscale data centers, high-performance computing (HPC), military/aerospace industries, emerging applications like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), 800G Ethernet, cloud computing, and more. PCI-SIG says the new PCIe 7.0 standard is being developed with the following goals:

Delivering 128 GT/s raw bit rate and up to 512 GB/s bi-directionally via x16 configuration

Utilizing PAM4 (Pulse Amplitude Modulation with 4 levels) signaling

Focusing on the channel parameters and reach

Improving power efficiency

Continuing to deliver the low-latency and high-reliability targets

Maintaining backwards compatibility with all previous generations of PCIe technology

PCI-SIG explains in a blog on its official website: "I am excited to share that PCI-SIG® has released the PCI Express® (PCIe®) 7.0 specification, version 0.9 for member review. Version 0.9 is the final draft of the specification wherein members perform internal reviews of the technology for their essential patents. No additional functional changes are expected during this time, and we are on track to publish the full specification later this year. With this update, PCI-SIG is proud to continue our frequency of doubling the data rate every three years - from 64 GT/s of PCIe 6.0 specification to 128 GT/s raw bit rate".

"The PCIe 7.0 specification is targeted to support data-intensive market segments such as Hyperscale Data Centers, High-Performance Computing (HPC) and Military/Aerospace; and emerging applications like AI/ML, 800G Ethernet and Cloud Computing".