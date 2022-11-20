NVIDIA: we've only had 50 cases of melted 12VHPWR connectors on GeForce RTX 4090

NVIDIA has finally, finally weighed in on the explosive issue of 16-pin "12VHPWR" power connectors melting on their expensive new flagship GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards.

After an extensive investigation and wicked video put out by the folks at GamersNexus, NVIDIA has released an official statement on what the hell is going on with the melting 12VHPWR power connectors. NVIDIA has said that they are "aware of about 50 cases globally" of melting GeForce RTX 4090 power connectors.

NVIDIA's official statement on the 12VHPWR power connector (source: NVIDIA)

NVIDIA says that their findings to date suggest that the common issue with faulty GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards is that the 16-pin 12VHPWR power connector is "not fully plugged into" the graphic card. The company suggests that you plug in the power dongle (the 16-pin to 4 x 8-pin PCIe adapter) into the graphics card first, to ensure that the 12VHPWR power connector is firmly, and evenly plugged in, before you put the GeForce RTX 4090 onto your motherboard.

The company added that they are investigating additional ways to ensure that the 12VHPWR power connector is secure before powering the GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card on. NVIDIA says the company, and its partners, are "committed to supporting our customers and ensuring expedited RMA process, regardless of the card or cable used".

NVIDIA on how to insert your 16-pin 12VHPWR power connector (source: NVIDIA)

NVIDIA also added that they've been able to test the cables that were RMA'ed by affected customers, where in all cases the "wear line is clearly visible that indicates the cable wasn't fully inserted into the 16-pin power connector".

Now... just 50 cases across the world, considering NVIDIA has reportedly shipped over 130,000+ of its GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards, is a great result. This means we're talking about a tiny, tiny portion of customers affected: just 0.04% or so. Not that it justifies it, but the situation has been blown out of control by a huge margin.

NVIDIA is working with all affected customers, no matter if they purchased an in-house NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition or custom GeForce RTX 4090 from AIB partners. Another tidbit is that it doesn't matter what cable you've used: native, or power adapters, NVIDIA has your back.