PCI-SIG releases PCIe 7.0 specs: up to 128GT/s transfers, next-gen PCIe 8.0 in the works

PCI-SIG announces the official release of next-gen PCIe 7.0 spec: up to 128GT/s bandwidth for next-gen AI, 800G Ethernet, cloud, and quantum computing.

PCI-SIG has announced the official release of its new PCIe 7.0 specifications, offering up to a blistering 128GT/s transfer speeds, while teasing that pathfinding next-gen PCIe 8.0 specifications are "in progress".

In a new press release issued today, PCI-SIG's new PCIe 7.0 specifications see a doubling of bandwidth of the not-even-out-yet PCIe 6.0 specification (64GT/s) with PCIe 7.0 bursting at up to 128GT/s raw bit rate, and up to 512GB/sec bi-directionally through a PCIe 7.0 x16 connection.

PCIe 7.0 will be using PAM4 (Pulse Amplitude Modulation with 4 levels) signaling and Flit Mode, with improved power efficiency, backwards compatibility with previous generations of PCIe standards, and supports AI/ML (artificial intelligence and machine learning), HPC (high-performance computing), cloud, data centers, and more.

PCIe 7.0 Specification Features:

Delivers 128.0 GT/s raw bit rate and up to 512 GB/s bi-directionally via x16 configuration

Utilizes PAM4 (Pulse Amplitude Modulation with 4 levels) signaling and Flit-based encoding

Provides improved power efficiency

Maintains backwards compatibility with previous generations of PCIe technology

Al Yanes, PCI-SIG President and Chairperson, said: "PCIe technology has served as the high-bandwidth, low-latency IO interconnect of choice for over two decades and we are pleased to announce the release of the PCIe 7.0 specification, which continues our long-standing tradition of doubling the IO bandwidth every three years. As artificial intelligence applications continue to scale rapidly, the next generation of PCIe technology meets the bandwidth demands of data-intensive markets deploying AI, including hyperscale data centers, high performance computing (HPC), automotive and military/aerospace".

Ian Cutress, Chief Analyst and CEO, More Than Moore, added: "It's a special occasion when a PCIe specification hits the final version. The rise in the demand for both compute and networking, enabled through PCIe technology, is at an all-time high, despite the complexities of creating standards in the industry around high-speed signaling. Datacenters are ready to start deploying networks built on PCIe 7.0 technology, and almost every ASIC company I talk to is already engaged with the IP providers and are set to take advantage. Even with the popularity and focus that went into PCIe 6.0 deployment, the PCIe 7.0 specification has more enthusiasm than any previous version".