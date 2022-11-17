All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 power connector MELTS at 250C+ tested by GamersNexus

NVIDIA's explosively controversial GeForce RTX 4090 and its 16-pin 12VHPWR power cable MELTS at 250C+ when tested by GamersNexus, oh boy!

Published Nov 17, 2022 9:11 PM CST
NVIDIA has been embroiled in controversy with its flagship GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card and new 16-pin "12VHPWR" power connector, and now GamersNexus have done the world a favor... pushed it to its limits... melting the cable at over 250C.

The team at GamersNexus used an X-ray imaging and scanning electron microscope inspection for the card in a great amount of detail, done by a third-party failure-analysis lab on the 12VHPWR power connector. GamersNexus added that his personal sources at AIB partners say that the risk of issues on their GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards was somewhere between "0.05% and 0.1% which is virtually nothing... but it's still a major problem at the end of the day.

Anyone can have their 12VHPWR power connector on the flagship GeForce RTX 4090, especially if you don't plug it in correctly, or get foreign objects (how?!) or bits of plastic and metal that are induced in the process of seating the game, or at the end of the day, a manufacturing issue. The main issue seems to stem from people not seating the game properly, or pulling at it, or the cable out of the card at an angle. Boom, failure.

Steve Burke, editor-in-chief of GamersNexus, said that multiple failure theories can now be thrown out -- with early reports suggesting weak solder joints on the adapter could see it break, but this isn't an issue -- GamersNexus' X-Ray cross-section scope at the cable with poor soldering means this theory is probably unlikely.

Don't do this at home! (source: GamersNexus)
3

Don't do this at home! (source: GamersNexus)

During the testing, the team removed 4 of the 6 of the 12-volt power plugs from the adapter cable, meaning they were feeding all of the power into the GeForce RTX 4090 through just two single 12-volt connectors, and yet they still didn't have a failure... it was all good.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

