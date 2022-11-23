Sabrent kicks off its massive Black Friday sales, grab a storage bargain!
Sabrent has some wicked discounts across its range of products for Black Friday: Rocket 4 Plus-G SSDs, Rocket DDR5 memory, Rocket nano SSDs, and more.
Sabrent has just kicked off its huge Black Friday sales with some discounts across its range of storage products, from their flagship Rocket 4 Plus-G SSDs down to a new SD card if you need it.
The wicked-fast and super-styled Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus-G SSDs are discounted: the 1TB variant is down from $170 to $130, the 2TB variant is down from $300 to $230, while the 4TB variant is down from $700 to $600. Under the G models, the Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus SSDs are also discounted: the 1TB variant is down from $90 to $72, the 2TB variant down from $150 to $100, and the 4TB variant drops from $300 to $200.
If you've just built yourself a new Intel 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" or AMD Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" system, then Sabrent has its Rocket DDR5 memory also on special: the Sabrent Rocket DDR5-4800 in single 16GB DIMM form is down from $180 to $100, while the 32GB DIMM drops from $300 to $150 (50% off!). 64GB of Sabrent Rocket DDR5-4800 for $300 is a steal, especially if you've just got yourself a new Intel Core i9-13900K or AMD Ryzen 9 7950X or Ryzen 9 7900X processor.
If you are after Sabrent's super-small Nano portable SSD range, the 1TB model has dropped from $150 to $110, the 4TB model has dropped from $250 to $200. Speaking of storage, Sabrent has a bunch of docking stations on the cheap, with the USB 3.0 to SATA Docking Station for 2.5-inch or 3.5-inch HDDs and SSDs is down from $27 to $20, the USB Type-C SATA 2.5-inch or 3.5-inch dual bay docking station has dropped from $50 to $40.
If you're after the USB 3.2 3.5-inch SATA hard drive tray-less docking station, that's down from $280 to $230, while the 4-bay USB Type-C docking station has been reduced from $130 to $100, and the USB Type-C card reader is down from $35 to $27.
Lastly, we've got the Sabrent Rocket V90 SD UHS-II memory card in 128MB form down from its original $120 price to $100, the 256GB model drops from $250 to $200, and finally, we have the monster 512GB model that drops from $600 down to $500 during Sabrent's huge Black Friday sales.