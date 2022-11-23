Sabrent kicks off its massive Black Friday sales, grab a storage bargain!

Sabrent has just kicked off its huge Black Friday sales with some discounts across its range of storage products, from their flagship Rocket 4 Plus-G SSDs down to a new SD card if you need it.

The wicked-fast and super-styled Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus-G SSDs are discounted: the 1TB variant is down from $170 to $130, the 2TB variant is down from $300 to $230, while the 4TB variant is down from $700 to $600. Under the G models, the Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus SSDs are also discounted: the 1TB variant is down from $90 to $72, the 2TB variant down from $150 to $100, and the 4TB variant drops from $300 to $200.

If you've just built yourself a new Intel 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" or AMD Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" system, then Sabrent has its Rocket DDR5 memory also on special: the Sabrent Rocket DDR5-4800 in single 16GB DIMM form is down from $180 to $100, while the 32GB DIMM drops from $300 to $150 (50% off!). 64GB of Sabrent Rocket DDR5-4800 for $300 is a steal, especially if you've just got yourself a new Intel Core i9-13900K or AMD Ryzen 9 7950X or Ryzen 9 7900X processor.

If you are after Sabrent's super-small Nano portable SSD range, the 1TB model has dropped from $150 to $110, the 4TB model has dropped from $250 to $200. Speaking of storage, Sabrent has a bunch of docking stations on the cheap, with the USB 3.0 to SATA Docking Station for 2.5-inch or 3.5-inch HDDs and SSDs is down from $27 to $20, the USB Type-C SATA 2.5-inch or 3.5-inch dual bay docking station has dropped from $50 to $40.

If you're after the USB 3.2 3.5-inch SATA hard drive tray-less docking station, that's down from $280 to $230, while the 4-bay USB Type-C docking station has been reduced from $130 to $100, and the USB Type-C card reader is down from $35 to $27.

Lastly, we've got the Sabrent Rocket V90 SD UHS-II memory card in 128MB form down from its original $120 price to $100, the 256GB model drops from $250 to $200, and finally, we have the monster 512GB model that drops from $600 down to $500 during Sabrent's huge Black Friday sales.