Mercedes using brand collaboration with Avatar to promote EVs, sustainability

In a unique co-branding promotion, German automaker Mercedes-Benz is working with 20th Century Studios to promote future automotive tech - and Avatar.

Published Nov 28, 2022 1:25 PM CST
1 minute & 23 seconds read time

German automaker Mercedes-Benz has a unique collaboration with 20th Century Studios and the Avatar movie brand - with a theme of technology, innovation, sustainability, and mobility of the future. The two companies want to show the futuristic side of vehicles from Mercedes, with a special interest on becoming more environmentally friendly.

Mercedes is going electric-only in the very near future, promising a fully electric future by 2030 - with models such as the beastly EQE SUV and others showing what the German company can do.

Vehicles are now packed full of technology, with electric drivetrains, feature-rich infotainment systems, and autonomous driving technology being some of the most popular trends. However, Mercedes and Avatar want to share the following message: "Earth is our Pandora," and there must be an increased focus on sustainability, respect, and the global community.

As said by Bettina Fetzer, VP of communications and marketing at Mercedes-Benz, in a press statement:

"By highlighting the fusion of bionic design and technology, the campaign messaging aims to strengthen the importance of the coming together and co-existence of humankind and nature. The co-promotion campaign starting today is another milestone in the collaboration between Mercedes‑Benz and the creators of Avatar: The Way of Water and to-date the most extensive brand collaboration between Mercedes‑Benz AG and a film."

Avatar: The Way of Water will be released Friday, December 16.

In 2020, Mercedes unveiled the Vision AVTR, an Avatar-inspired concept car - with an "advanced vehicle transformation" theme. The car's four fully individually controllable motors are powered by a compact powerful high-voltage battery... and a rather sleek physical design as well.

NEWS SOURCES:group-media.mercedes-benz.com, fandango.com

An experienced tech journalist and marketing specialist, Michael joins TweakTown to cover everything from carâ€™s & electric vehicles to solar and green energy topics. A former Staff Writer at DailyTech, Michael is now the Cars & Electric Vehicles News Reporter and will contribute news stories on a daily basis. In addition to contributing here, Michael also runs his own tech blog, AlamedaTech.com, while he looks to remain busy in the tech world.

