Mercedes using brand collaboration with Avatar to promote EVs, sustainability

German automaker Mercedes-Benz has a unique collaboration with 20th Century Studios and the Avatar movie brand - with a theme of technology, innovation, sustainability, and mobility of the future. The two companies want to show the futuristic side of vehicles from Mercedes, with a special interest on becoming more environmentally friendly.

Mercedes is going electric-only in the very near future, promising a fully electric future by 2030 - with models such as the beastly EQE SUV and others showing what the German company can do.

Vehicles are now packed full of technology, with electric drivetrains, feature-rich infotainment systems, and autonomous driving technology being some of the most popular trends. However, Mercedes and Avatar want to share the following message: "Earth is our Pandora," and there must be an increased focus on sustainability, respect, and the global community.

As said by Bettina Fetzer, VP of communications and marketing at Mercedes-Benz, in a press statement:

"By highlighting the fusion of bionic design and technology, the campaign messaging aims to strengthen the importance of the coming together and co-existence of humankind and nature. The co-promotion campaign starting today is another milestone in the collaboration between Mercedes‑Benz and the creators of Avatar: The Way of Water and to-date the most extensive brand collaboration between Mercedes‑Benz AG and a film."

Avatar: The Way of Water will be released Friday, December 16.

In 2020, Mercedes unveiled the Vision AVTR, an Avatar-inspired concept car - with an "advanced vehicle transformation" theme. The car's four fully individually controllable motors are powered by a compact powerful high-voltage battery... and a rather sleek physical design as well.