NVIDIA partners with Uber to support global expansion of Robotaxi-vehicles with NVIDIA chips

TL;DR: NVIDIA and Uber have partnered to scale the world's largest Level 4 autonomous ride-hailing network using the NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Hyperion 10 platform. Starting in 2027, Uber aims to deploy over 100,000 AI-powered robotaxis globally, combining human and autonomous drivers for safer, scalable, and efficient mobility.

NVIDIA has just announced a huge partnership with Uber, to use its NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Hyperion 10 reference system, providing self-driving fleets, with Uber combining human riders and robot drivers in a worldwide ride-hailing network powered by DRIVE AGX Hyperion-ready vehicles.

The partnership will see the scale up of the world's largest level 4-ready mobility network, using Uber's next-generation robotaxi and autonomous delivery fleets using the new NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Hyperion 10 autonomous vehicle (AV) development platform, and NVIDIA DRIVE AV software purpose-built for L4 autonomy.

On the tech side of things, NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Hyperion 10 specs and features: NVIDIA has two performance-packed DRIVE AGX Thor in-vehicle platforms, which are based on the NVIDIA Blackwell architecture. Each of the platforms can deliver over 2000 FP4 teraflops (1000 TOPS in INT8) of real-time compute, with NVIDIA AGX Thor fusing 360-degree sensor inputs and is optimized for transformer -- vision language action (VLA) models and generative AI workloads -- which provides safe, level 4 autonomous driving backed by industry-leading safety certifications and cybersecurity standards.

NVIDIA can support Uber in scaling its global autonomous fleet to over 100,000 vehicles "over time", starting in 2027, with the vehicles to be developed in collaboration with NVIDIA and "other Uber ecosystem partners", using NVIDIA DRIVE. The new NVIDIA + Uber partnership is also seeing the companies to work together on developing a data factory accelerated by the NVIDIA Cosmo world foundation model development platform, to curate and process all of the data required for autonomous vehicle development.

The new NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Hyperion 10 is a reference production computer and sensor set architecture that makes any vehicle L4-ready, enabling automakers to build new cars, trucks, and vans equipped with validated hardware and sensors that can host any compatible autonomous-driving software. NVIDIA says that this will provide a "unified foundation for safe, scalable, and AI-defined mobility".

On Uber's side of the partnership, the company will bring together human drivers and autonomous vehicles into a single operating network -- a unified ride-hailing service including both human and robot drivers -- with the new network powered by NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Hyperion-ready vehicles, and the surrounding AI ecosystem. This will bridge today's human-based mobility, with the NVIDIA-powered autonomous fleet of tomorrow.

Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, said: "Robotaxis mark the beginning of a global transformation in mobility - making transportation safer, cleaner and more efficient. Together with Uber, we're creating a framework for the entire industry to deploy autonomous fleets at scale, powered by NVIDIA AI infrastructure. What was once science fiction is fast becoming an everyday reality".

Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber, added: "NVIDIA is the backbone of the AI era, and is now fully harnessing that innovation to unleash L4 autonomy at enormous scale, while making it easier for NVIDIA-empowered AVs to be deployed on Uber. Autonomous mobility will transform our cities for the better, and we're thrilled to partner with NVIDIA to help make that vision a reality".

