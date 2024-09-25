Avatar director James Cameron joins the board of Stability AI, will use AI in future filmmaking

Avatar, Titanic and Terminator director James Cameron joins the board of Stability AI: will use generative AI and CGI image creation in future movies.

Stability AI has just announced that legendary filmmaker, technology innovator, and visual effects pioneer James Cameron has joined its Board of Directors.

Stability AI is the team behind the infamous Stable Diffusion AI model, with Cameron stepping up into the board of Stability AI as a driving force in cutting-edge technology with visionary storytelling, said the AI startup in its press release.

Cameron joining the Stability AI team represents a "represents a significant step forward in Stability AI's mission to transform visual media. Both Cameron and Stability AI operate at the intersection of emerging technology and creativity. Cameron's artist-centric perspective, paired with his business and technical acumen, will support Stability AI in continuing to unlock new opportunities to empower creators to tell stories in ways once unimaginable".

CEO of Stability AI, Prem Akkaraju, said: "James Cameron lives in the future and waits for the rest of us to catch up. Stability AI's mission is to transform visual media for the next century by giving creators a full stack AI pipeline to bring their ideas to life. We have an unmatched advantage to achieve this goal with a technological and creative visionary like James at the highest levels of our company. This is not only a monumental statement for Stability AI, but the AI industry overall. The next frontier in visual media will be forged by a true fusion of artist and technology and Stability AI is leading the charge".

James Cameron, Chair of LIGHTSTORM and Board Member of Stability AI, said: "I've spent my career seeking out emerging technologies that push the very boundaries of what's possible, all in the service of telling incredible stories. I was at the forefront of CGI over three decades ago, and I've stayed on the cutting edge since. Now, the intersection of generative AI and CGI image creation is the next wave".

The Avatar, Titanic, and Terminator director added: "the convergence of these two totally different engines of creation will unlock new ways for artists to tell stories in ways we could have never imagined. Stability AI is poised to lead this transformation. I'm delighted to collaborate with Sean, Prem, and the Stability AI team as they shape the future of all visual media".