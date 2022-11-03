All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Mercedes-Benz will start pricing of the all-electric EQE Sedan at $74,900
Published Nov 3, 2022 2:21 PM CDT
The Mercedes-Benz fully-electric EQE Sedan will have a starting price tag of $74,900 for the United States auto market. The German automaker featured a "purpose design" that is sporty and still borrows elements of the Mercedes-EQ lineup.

Mercedes unveiled the EQE sedan more than a year ago, an electric car with a 90.6 kWh battery that delivers 305 miles of drive range. Drivers can use the Mercedes me Charge to pay for charging at a nationwide network of charging stations.

The entry trim includes the MBUX EQ navigation services including navigation with electric intelligence. There is a 12.3" driver display and 12.8" OLED multimedia touchscreen portrait display - the driver can access applications on the home screen.

The driver assistance systems come standards with blind spot assist, active lane keeping assist LED headlamps with highbeam assist and the parking package with a surround view system.

The Premium trim has the following pricing:

  • EQE 350+ Sedan: $74,900*
  • EQE 350 4MATIC Sedan: $77,900* EQE 500
  • 4MATIC Sedan: $85,900*

The Exclusive trim includes Premium trim features, along with MBUX augmented reality for navigation, active ambient light, and a driver assistance package.

Pricing of the Exclusive trim:

  • EQE 350+ Sedan: $77,000*
  • EQE 350 4MATIC Sedan: $80,000* EQE 500
  • 4MATIC Sedan: $88,000*

The Pinnacle trim has all the Premium and Exclusive trims, along with four-zone climate control, air balance package, added comfort, heads-up display, 100W USB-C package, and a digital light package.

Pinnacle trim pricing:

  • EQE 350+ Sedan: $80,500*
  • EQE 350 4MATIC Sedan: $83,500* EQE 500
  • 4MATIC Sedan: $91,500*

The cars are hitting dealerships before the end of the year.

NEWS SOURCE:media.mbusa.com

An experienced tech journalist and marketing specialist, Michael joins TweakTown to cover everything from car’s & electric vehicles to solar and green energy topics. A former Staff Writer at DailyTech, Michael is now the Cars & Electric Vehicles News Reporter and will contribute news stories on a daily basis. In addition to contributing here, Michael also runs his own tech blog, AlamedaTech.com, while he looks to remain busy in the tech world.

