All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Mercedes-AMG shows off shiny EQE SUV pushing 677 HP from two motors

German automaker Mercedes-AMG presented its first fully electric performance SUV, the luxury 2024 AMG EQE SUV, as automaker continues electric push.

Mercedes-AMG shows off shiny EQE SUV pushing 677 HP from two motors
Published Oct 17, 2022 2:30 AM CDT
1 minute & 18 seconds read time

Mercedes-AMG recently presented the 2024 AMG EQE SUV, the first all-electric SUV from the performance sports brand.

Mercedes-AMG shows off shiny EQE SUV pushing 677 HP from two motors 08 | TweakTown.com
3

The AMG EQE SUV is the first Mercedes-AMG SUV and is the third vehicle of the Mercedes-EQ electric platform. Two electric motors give it a 677 horsepower rated output with 738 lb-ft torque all-wheel drive luxury vehicle.

That extra oomph to deliver that horsepower comes at the expense of travel range: The battery range is estimated between 233 miles and 292 miles supported by the 90.6 kWh battery. Mercedes-AMG will make improvements in range but believes buyers understand the trade-off when they pick this SUV.

It will take just 15 minutes to charge enough to travel 100 miles powered by a 170 kW battery using a fast charging station.

Speaking of the battery, it's embedded into a crash-protected body shell to offer comprehensive safety - and there is a separate safety system for core warning signs, such as temperature, voltage or insulation monitoring. It a fault is detected, the battery switches off to prevent possible hazards.

Overall, AMG characteristics were easy to implement into the vehicle because the EQE SUV already has a short wheelbase and focus on performance driving. The AMG model has an improved drive system, suspension, and audio than the regular EQE.

The AMG EQE accelerates 0-60 mph in 3.4 seconds with a top speed of 149 miles per hour.

Mercedes-AMG shows off shiny EQE SUV pushing 677 HP from two motors 04 | TweakTown.com
3

As noted by Jochen Hermann, Chief Technical Officer of Mercedes-AMG:

"The compact format of the EQE SUV, the short wheelbase and the performance-oriented drive concept form the perfect starting point for realizing an agile, highly emotional and luxurious driving experience with our AMG-specific solutions. This particularly applies to the drive system, suspension, brakes and sound. It ensures that our customers can look forward to the Driving Performance that is a hallmark of our brand."

The public launch of the 2024 Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV and 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE:

Buy at Amazon

Car Logo Keychain Replacement for Benz Key Chain Accessories Keyring (B08H87321X)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$12.96
$12.96--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/17/2022 at 1:46 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:media.mbusa.com

An experienced tech journalist and marketing specialist, Michael joins TweakTown to cover everything from car’s & electric vehicles to solar and green energy topics. A former Staff Writer at DailyTech, Michael is now the Cars & Electric Vehicles News Reporter and will contribute news stories on a daily basis. In addition to contributing here, Michael also runs his own tech blog, AlamedaTech.com, while he looks to remain busy in the tech world.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.