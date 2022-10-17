Mercedes-AMG shows off shiny EQE SUV pushing 677 HP from two motors

Mercedes-AMG recently presented the 2024 AMG EQE SUV, the first all-electric SUV from the performance sports brand.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The AMG EQE SUV is the first Mercedes-AMG SUV and is the third vehicle of the Mercedes-EQ electric platform. Two electric motors give it a 677 horsepower rated output with 738 lb-ft torque all-wheel drive luxury vehicle.

That extra oomph to deliver that horsepower comes at the expense of travel range: The battery range is estimated between 233 miles and 292 miles supported by the 90.6 kWh battery. Mercedes-AMG will make improvements in range but believes buyers understand the trade-off when they pick this SUV.

It will take just 15 minutes to charge enough to travel 100 miles powered by a 170 kW battery using a fast charging station.

Speaking of the battery, it's embedded into a crash-protected body shell to offer comprehensive safety - and there is a separate safety system for core warning signs, such as temperature, voltage or insulation monitoring. It a fault is detected, the battery switches off to prevent possible hazards.

Overall, AMG characteristics were easy to implement into the vehicle because the EQE SUV already has a short wheelbase and focus on performance driving. The AMG model has an improved drive system, suspension, and audio than the regular EQE.

The AMG EQE accelerates 0-60 mph in 3.4 seconds with a top speed of 149 miles per hour.

3

As noted by Jochen Hermann, Chief Technical Officer of Mercedes-AMG:

"The compact format of the EQE SUV, the short wheelbase and the performance-oriented drive concept form the perfect starting point for realizing an agile, highly emotional and luxurious driving experience with our AMG-specific solutions. This particularly applies to the drive system, suspension, brakes and sound. It ensures that our customers can look forward to the Driving Performance that is a hallmark of our brand."

The public launch of the 2024 Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV and 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE: