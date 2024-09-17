James Cameron to direct Hiroshima: true story of man who survived TWO nuclear bombs in Japan

James Cameron has been working with and in the water for decades now, starting with Titanic in the mid 90s through to Avatar... but now the Terminator director's next movie is Hiroshima: a real-life story of a man who survived both nuclear blasts in Japan.

Deadline reports that the Aliens and Terminator director has secured the rights to Charles Pellegrino's upcoming historical book Ghosts of Hiroshima, and will use that as well as Pellegrino's previous non-fiction book The Last Train From Hiroshima, as the basis for a single movie about the atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945.

Cameron describes The Last Train From Hiroshima as an "uncompromising theatrical film" which will reportedly shoot as soon as he's unlocked from finishing Avatar. Hiroshima will be a movie about a Japanese man that survived the first nuclear bomb dropped in Hiroshima, to catch a ride to Nagasaki, and then survived the second nuclear explosion.

Pellegrino's books will act as a strong factual and emotional foundation for Cameron's upcoming movie, with both eyewitness testimony from survivors as well as recent developments in forensic archaeology. Pellegrino has also previously worked with Cameron as a science consultant on both Titanic and Avatar.

Cameron told Deadline: "It's a subject that I've wanted to do a film about, that I've been wrestling with how to do it, over the years. I met Tsutomu Yamaguchi, a survivor of both Hiroshima and Nagasaki, just days before he died. He was in the hospital. He was handing the baton of his personal story to us, so I have to do it. I can't turn away from it".

The director of Avatar and Terminator said that The Last Train From Hiroshima will serve as a fulfilment of a promise to "pass on his unique and harrowing experience to future generations".

NEWS SOURCES:darkhorizons.com, empireonline.com

