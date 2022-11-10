2024 Volvo EX90 all-electric SUV will hit the US market with an $80,000 MSRP

Swedish automaker Volvo has unveiled the all-electric EX90 SUV, as the company lays the groundwork for a fully electric future. Each EX90 will have next-generation LiDAR and software support to enhance safety for everyone in the EV.

Volvo is known for industry-leading safety and promotes the EX90 as a vehicle able to understand drivers - and will be able to keep drivers and passengers safe with help from constant learning. Volvo teamed up with NVIDIA to roll out the tech company's DRIVE platform, which creates a full 360-degree view around the vehicle, done in real-time. The car LiDAR sensors were designed to assist drivers identify - and avoid - any safety hazards while in motion.

A single charge should provide upwards of 300 miles of driving - and can recharge from 10 to 80 percent somewhere around 30 minutes. The dual-motor configuration is supported with a 111-kWh battery pack, and it's unknown how that will change based on trim configurations.

As noted by Jim Rowan, CEO of Volvo, in a press statement:

"The Volvo EX90 is a statement for where we are, and where we are going. It's fully electric with a range of up to 300 miles on a single charge, designed to further raise our safety standards, the first Volvo car to be truly defined by its software and part of a wider ecosystem, connecting to your home and your other devices. The Volvo EX90 is the start of something new for Volvo Cars in many ways."

The 2024 Volvo EX90 is available for pre-order in the United States, with a starting price of less than $80,000. Volvo will ask drivers who pre-order the car to configure their SUV in fall 2023, with shipments expected to start sometime in early 2024.

Beginning with the EX90, Volvo plans to launch one EV each year - and will sell only EV cars and SUVs by 2030 - as the company aims for climate-neutrality by 2040.