Electric Vehicles & Cars

Chinese companies BYD and DJI team up for built-in vehicle drone system, launches from the car

BYD adds a new drone system to autonmous driving system as a new premium feature for its EVs, teams with Chinese drone company DJI.

Chinese companies BYD and DJI team up for built-in vehicle drone system, launches from the car
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: BYD, the world's largest EV manufacturer, has partnered with DJI to introduce the Lingyuan drone system in China. This innovative system, available for 16,000 yuan, integrates a drone with EVs, allowing for autonomous takeoff, landing, and charging.

BYD is spicing up the EV market in China with the addition of a new on-vehicle drone system as a new premium feature in its autonomous driving system and premium EVs. A drone... that launches from your car.

BYD is the world's largest electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, with the Chinese company launching the "Lingyuan" drone system in partnership with China's largest drone maker, DJI. The new drone system sits on the roof of the EV with a docking station, enabling the drone to take off, land, charge, and track EV travels.

The first-of-its-kind drone system is now available in mainland China for 16,000 yuan (around $2195 USD) which includes a drone, a drone hanger, an on-board module handl,e and apps for artificial intelligence (AI) recognition, and film editing.

BYD has reportedly introduced a version of its Bao 8 SUV that comes "pre-equipped with the Lingyuan system". BYD has its luxury brand, Yangwang, launching an off-road variant of its U8 SUV with a drone system attached to its roof rails, acting like a bigger version of the new Lingyuan featured in BYD's new video.

BYD chairman Wang Chuanfu said at the launch on Sunday that this collaboration "involves starting from fundamental technology, designing and developing a fully integrated system from the ground up. This has successfully achieved a deep integration of cars and drones".

"BYD, in collaboration with technology company DJI, has created the world's first vehicle-mounted UAS (Unmanned Aircraft System). Integrated onto a drone bay, it features intelligent storage, battery swapping, and charging management. By taking off and landing in one click, with high-definition, high-frame rate, and low-latency image transmissions, stunning aerial footage can be captured on any road trip".

NEWS SOURCES:theverge.com, scmp.com

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

