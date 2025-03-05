Chinese companies BYD and DJI team up for built-in vehicle drone system, launches from the car

BYD adds a new drone system to autonmous driving system as a new premium feature for its EVs, teams with Chinese drone company DJI.

BYD is spicing up the EV market in China with the addition of a new on-vehicle drone system as a new premium feature in its autonomous driving system and premium EVs. A drone... that launches from your car.

BYD is the world's largest electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, with the Chinese company launching the "Lingyuan" drone system in partnership with China's largest drone maker, DJI. The new drone system sits on the roof of the EV with a docking station, enabling the drone to take off, land, charge, and track EV travels.

The first-of-its-kind drone system is now available in mainland China for 16,000 yuan (around $2195 USD) which includes a drone, a drone hanger, an on-board module handl,e and apps for artificial intelligence (AI) recognition, and film editing.

BYD has reportedly introduced a version of its Bao 8 SUV that comes "pre-equipped with the Lingyuan system". BYD has its luxury brand, Yangwang, launching an off-road variant of its U8 SUV with a drone system attached to its roof rails, acting like a bigger version of the new Lingyuan featured in BYD's new video.

BYD chairman Wang Chuanfu said at the launch on Sunday that this collaboration "involves starting from fundamental technology, designing and developing a fully integrated system from the ground up. This has successfully achieved a deep integration of cars and drones".

"BYD, in collaboration with technology company DJI, has created the world's first vehicle-mounted UAS (Unmanned Aircraft System). Integrated onto a drone bay, it features intelligent storage, battery swapping, and charging management. By taking off and landing in one click, with high-definition, high-frame rate, and low-latency image transmissions, stunning aerial footage can be captured on any road trip".