China's AI expansion continues, DeepSeek now in PCs, Robotics, EVs and more

Recent reports reveal that Chinese firms are rapidly deploying DeepSeek R1 AI across multiple industries, integrating it into PCs, robotics, EVs, and more.

TL;DR: China is rapidly integrating DeepSeek AI across key industries—including PCs, robotics, and EVs—in a push to expand its technological dominance amid escalating US sanctions. China is rapidly integrating DeepSeek AI across key industries—including PCs, robotics, and EVs—in a push to expand its technological dominance amid escalating US sanctions.

As reported by SCMP, companies have begun the deployment of DeepSeek AI models into the manufacturing of personal computers, robots and electric vehicles. The move comes in response to the escalating US sanctions, as both countries battle to establish themselves as the world leader in artificial intelligence.

Lenovo is one of the first Chinese firms to incorporate the technology, integrating the DeepSeek model into its Xiaotian AI assistant on its PCs. Lenovo also partnered with GPU manufacturer Muxi Co. Ltd. to launch an 'all-in-one solution' based on the DeepSeek large model as of February 5th. This solution aims to address complexities of enterprise computing power, by incorporating Lenovo servers and workstations with Muxi GPUs.

Popular Popular Now: GTA 6 is a 'console release' says Rockstar publisher, no PC version coming any time soon

3

Walker S Lite, a humanoid robot developed by UBTech (Credit: Getty Images)

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Chinese robotics firm UBTech, is also reported to be implementing DeepSeek's AI robots into its humanoid robots. With applications such as 'helping robots understand instructions in a complicated real-world environment' and carrying out tasks in factories.

3

Credit: Geely

For electric vehicles: Chinese car manufacturer Geely recently completed its integration of DeepSeek's R1 model to create its next generation of smart cars. The move claims to 'redefine human-computer interaction and intelligent driving in smart cars', while also promoting the adoption of AI technology in general.

The Chinese video game and education sectors are also incorporating the DeepSeek R1 technology, with internet and gaming giant NetEase stating they were 'fully embracing DeepSeek-R1'. Pharmaceutical companies are also leveraging the new models, with a recent notice to investors from Chinese firm Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals, stating that they will be 'comprehensively' applying the technology.