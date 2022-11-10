NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4080 pricing: $1199 to $1549 at MicroCenter

NVIDIA is only a few days away from launching its second Ada Lovelace GPU, with the upcoming GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card starting from $1199... and now we know where the top-end pricing will end up: $1549, thanks to MicroCenter.

MicroCenter has officially listed the pricing of an entire stack of AIB partners and their custom GeForce RTX 4080 graphics cards, with 13 custom models that start from $1199 ranging up to $1549. The cheapest custom GeForce RTX 4080 graphics cards come from GIGABYTE and ZOTAC in the form of the GeForce RTX 4080 EAGLE and GeForce RTX 4080 Trinity graphics cards both priced at $1199.

ASUS and PNY also have custom GeForce RTX 4080 graphics cards in the form of the TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4080 which will also cost $1199, so too will PNY's upcoming GeForce RTX 4080 XLR8 VERTO graphics card. From there, there are a few bumps in pricing by $40 to the GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4080 EAGLE OC, another $30 on top for GIGABYTE's GeForce RTX 4080 GAMING OC, and then $10 more above that ($1279) for MSI's custom GeForce RTX 4080 VENTUS 3X OC graphics card.

Shifting up to the top of the custom GeForce RTX 4080 stack we've got the ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 OC Edition graphics card, with MicroCenter listing it for $1549... a rather hefty $350 premium over the $1199 starting price on the GeForce RTX 4080.

ZOTAC has its new GeForce RTX 4080 AMP AIRO graphics card for $1399, the large AORUS GeForce RTX 4080 MASTER for $1349, while MSI has a couple of offerings at $1325 for its MSI GeForce RTX 4080 GAMING X TRIO and $1279 for the MSI GeForce RTX 4080 VENTUS 3X OC graphics card.

Here's a breakdown of MicroCenter's pricing on the 13 custom models of GeForce RTX 4080 graphics cards:

ASUS ROG STRIX OC: $1,549.99

ASUS TUF OC: $1,499.99

ZOTAC AMP AIRO: $1,399.99

MSI SUPRIM X: $1,399.99

GIGABYTE AORUS MASTER: $1,349.99

MSI GAMING X TRIO: $1,324.99

MSI VENTUS 3X OC: $1,279.99

GIGABYTE GAMING OC: $1,269.99

GIGABYTE EAGLE OC: $1,239.99

PNY XLR8 VERTO: $1,199.99

ASUS TUF: $1,199.99

ZOTAC TRINITY: $1,199.99

GIGABYTE EAGLE: $1,199.99

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4080 16GB features the AD103-300 GPU made on TSMC's new 4N process node, with 9728 CUDA cores, and a GPU boost clock of up to 2510MHz. There is 16GB of GDDR6X which sits on a 256-bit memory bus that provides up to 716GB/sec of memory bandwidth with a default TGP of 320W.