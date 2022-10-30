AORUS GeForce RTX 4080 Xtreme Waterforce, AERO cards teased

GIGABYTE has a bunch of custom GeForce RTX 40 series GPU designs on the way, with a few new GeForce RTX 4080 16GB graphics card designs in the works that have now been leaked. Check them out below:

We have the AORUS GeForce RTX 4080 Xtreme Waterforce graphics card, which is a new water-cooled GeForce RTX 4080 (duh, it's kinda obvious) while we have a new series from the company in the new "AERO" with a white theme.

The company is using a totally new design for its custom AORUS GeForce RTX 4080 Xtreme Waterforce graphics card, with a pre-installed water block... and we'll have to make it clear that this is the first RTX 40 series graphics card with a pre-installed waterblock. Very... very cool to see, pun intended.

It is strange that GIGABYTE is outing its new AORUS GeForce RTX 4080 Xtreme Waterforce graphics card with a pre-installed waterblock... yet the higher-end flagship AD102-based GeForce RTX 4090 from GIGABYTE doesn't have a pre-installed waterblock.

GIGABYTE does have a gorgeous-looking design on the AORUS GeForce RTX 4080 Xtreme Waterforce graphics card, with a slick dual-slot design thanks to the pre-installed waterblock (so no gigantic, over-the-top cooler is required). The company is rolling out with a regular display output configuration: 1 x HDMI 2.1 port, and 3 x DP1.4 connectors are on the back of the card.

Next up we have the GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4080 AERO graphics card, which is air-cooled... and air-cooled with a ridiculously oversized thermal solution. The company is using a huge 3.5-slot design, which lines up with the rest of GIGABYTE's current GeForce RTX 40 series cards (GeForce RTX 4090) so far.

You can see here the 3.5-slot design on the GeForce RTX 4080 AERO graphics card is quite chunky, with the triple-fan thermal solution to take care of the Ada Lovelace GPU + 16GB of GDDR6X memory beneath.

Just like with the AORUS GeForce RTX 4080 Waterforce Xtreme, there's no GeForce RTX 4090 version of the AERO... but I'm sure that will change once the RTX 4080 AERO hits the market in the coming weeks.

As for NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 4080 16GB graphics card itself, the company will be using the AD103-300 GPU made on TSMC's new 4N process node, with 9728 CUDA cores, and a GPU boost clock of up to 2510MHz. There's 16GB of GDDR6X memory on a 256-bit memory bus clocked at 22.5Gbps, offering up to 720GB/sec of memory bandwidth. NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4080 16GB graphics card has a default TGP of 320W

Remember you've also got that next-gen Ada Lovelace GPU architecture which has DLSS Super Resolution, DLSS 3, and so much more under the hood that are exclusive to the GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs. It's some fantastic technology, so if you're playing games with DLSS 3... then you're in for a huge surprise.