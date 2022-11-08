COLORFUL unveils its iGame GeForce RTX 4080 Advanced: up to 400W power

COLORFUL has just unveiled its new iGame GeForce RTX 4080 Advanced graphics card, a new custom design that packs up to 400W of power.

The new COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4080 Advanced graphics card was teased back in September, with the company unleashing the iGame GeForce RTX 4090 Advanced OC-V (which I reviewed at launch) but the iGame GeForce RTX 4090 Advanced hasn't been released so far.

COLORFUL's new iGame GeForce RTX 4080 Advanced graphics card

However, COLORFUL isn't launching one, but rather two iGame GeForce RTX 4080 Advanced graphics cards... the first is at stock, and the second is factory overclocked. COLORFUL teases up to 2625MHz GPU boost clocks on the factory overclocked iGame GeForce RTX 4080 Advanced through hits OC BIOS... chewing down up to 400W of power, too.

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4080 16GB features the AD103-300 GPU made on TSMC's new 4N process node, with 9728 CUDA cores, and a GPU boost clock of up to 2510MHz. There's 16GB of GDDR6X memory on a 256-bit memory bus clocked at 22.5Gbps, offering up to 720GB/sec of memory bandwidth. NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4080 16GB graphics card has a default TGP of 320W.

COLORFUL will be using a custom PCB that will have a more powerful VRM design, shipping with an 18+4 phase design. This is the secret sauce behind the 400W+ power consumption on the iGame GeForce RTX 4080 Advanced graphics card. I'm hoping COLORFUL will be kind enough to send one over for review, as the card itself looks pretty damn mean.