COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4080 Neptune + AIO cooler: max TDP of 380W

COLORFUL has unleashed more details on its upcoming iGame GeForce RTX 4080 Neptune graphics card, which will have a maximum TDP of 380W... higher than AMD's upcoming Navi 31-powered Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card.

The upcoming COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4080 Neptune graphics card will ship in a very tight and small dual-slot design, but a much larger triple-fan 360mm AIO cooler that will ensure that the AD103-300 GPU inside and its 16GB of GDDR6X memory stay nice and cool. Very cool, given its AIO cooler.

COLORFUL's new iGame GeForce RTX 4080 Neptune graphics card

But now that the company is detailing its custom iGame GeForce RTX 4080 Neptune graphics card, COLORFUL has unveiled that it will have a 380W TDP. This is a decent whack up the power scale, given that AMD's new flagship Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card has a 355W TDP, meaning COLORFUL's beasty custom iGame GeForce RTX 4080 Neptune blasts past the RX 7900 XTX by 35W. Not a huge amount, but considerable.

COLORFUL is chewing down another 60W over the reference 320W that NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4080 will be using, but it won't be doing this by default. COLORFUL will ship its new iGame GeForce RTX 4080 Neptune graphics card with its dual-BIOS switch allowing the GPU to boost up to 2640MHz and from 320W up to 380W of power consumption.

We should expect COLORFUL's upcoming iGame GeForce RTX 4080 Neptune graphics card to debut on November 16, and given that the COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4090 Vulcan OC-V graphics card was my favorite GeForce RTX 4090... I'm looking forward to seeing if I'll get to review the iGame GeForce RTX 4080 Neptune. It looks like a beautiful card, but that 360mm AIO cooler is going to be a big deal inside of your PC. Still, that small dual-slot design looks TIGHT. So good.

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4080 16GB features the AD103-300 GPU made on TSMC's new 4N process node, with 9728 CUDA cores, and a GPU boost clock of up to 2510MHz. There's 16GB of GDDR6X memory on a 256-bit memory bus clocked at 22.5Gbps, offering up to 720GB/sec of memory bandwidth. NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4080 16GB graphics card has a default TGP of 320W

NVIDIA will be launching its new GeForce RTX 4080 on November 16 starting at $1199.