NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4080 16GB listed in the UK for $1680+

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4080 16GB turns up with the Palit GeForce RTX 4080 GameRock OC 16GB graphics card by UK retailer, starts at $1680 or so.

Published Oct 30, 2022 7:10 PM CDT
NVIDIA has its new flagship GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card on the market and in the wild, lighting up gamers' PCs (and in some ways, far too much) while the new GeForce RTX 4080 16GB graphics card isn't too far away now.

In fact, it's so close that the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16GB has turned up in the UK with a retailer listing custom designs from Palit starting from £1450 (which works out to around $1680 USD or so). Palit has its upcoming GeForce RTX 4080 OmniBlack 16GB graphics card for £1450 (which works out to around $1680 USD or so).

From there, there's the Palit GeForce RTX 4080 GameRock 16GB graphics card for £1500 (which works out to around $1740 USD or so) while the flagship Palit GeForce RTX 4080 GameRock OC 16GB graphics card is another £1530 (which works out to around $1776 USD or so).

NVIDIA's official MSRP on the upcoming GeForce RTX 4080 16GB graphics card is $1199 USD (£1269 in the UK) so the early UK retailer listings are already $200+ over the official MSRP. There are also custom models of the GeForce RTX 4080 16GB graphics card by UK retailers for as high as £1950 (which works out to around $2264 USD or so).

Palit's new custom GeForce RTX 4080 OmniBlack 16GB graphics cardPalit's new custom GeForce RTX 4080 OmniBlack 16GB graphics card

Palit has its custom GeForce RTX 4090 OmniBlack graphics card in the wild, with the new GeForce RTX 4080 16GB OmniBlack graphics card joining the OmniBlack party at Palit in the coming weeks. The design itself looks nice, with Palit explaining the new card with a "Starlight Black crystal design".

As for NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 4080 16GB graphics card itself, the company will be using the AD103-300 GPU made on TSMC's new 4N process node, with 9728 CUDA cores, and a GPU boost clock of up to 2510MHz. There's 16GB of GDDR6X memory on a 256-bit memory bus clocked at 22.5Gbps, offering up to 720GB/sec of memory bandwidth. NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4080 16GB graphics card has a default TGP of 320W

Remember you've also got that next-gen Ada Lovelace GPU architecture which has DLSS Super Resolution, DLSS 3, and so much more under the hood that are exclusive to the GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs. It's some fantastic technology, so if you're playing games with DLSS 3... then you're in for a huge surprise.

