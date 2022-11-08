GIGABYTE intros GeForce RTX 4080 AORUS, AERO, GAMING, EAGLE series GPUs

GIGABYTE has just announced a rather large fleet of GeForce RTX 4080 graphics cards, with the AORUS XTREME WATERFORCE series, AORUS WINDFORCE series, AORUS MASTER, AERO, EAGLE, and GAMING series GeForce RTX 4080 16GB graphics cards.

Starting with the flagship AORUS GeForce RTX 4080 XTREME WATERFORCE WB graphics card, for users who have an existing open-loop liquid cooling PC. GIGABYTE has improved the thermal system on its new AORUS GeForce RTX 4080 XTREME WATERFORCE WB graphics card, with optimal channel spacing between the micro fins for improved heat transfer from the AD104 GPU through stable water flows.

19 19

VIEW GALLERY - 19 IMAGES

GIGABYTE's new AORUS GeForce RTX 4080 XTREME WATERFORCE WB graphics card

The company has sunk-designed copper micro fins that shorten the heat conduction path from the GPU, so that heat can be transferred into the water channel area quickly. GIGABYTE is using its patented "Leak Detection" technology here, which in reality is a built-in detection circuit that covers the entire fitting and water block and will alert users by flashing lights if there is any leak. This means you can jump to it, fixing the leak and stopping further damage from occurring to your system.

The front cover and backplate of the AORUS GeForce RTX 4080 XTREME WATERFORCE WB graphics card have some beautiful RGB lighting, which you can tweak through the GIGABYTE Control Center (GCC) software. I am digging the dual-slot I/O panel, but the single-slot card... should've been that... a single-slot card. It would've been a true monster single-slot GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card, that's for sure.

19 19

The new AORUS GeForce RTX 4080 XTREME WATERFORCE graphics card

Next up, we've got the proper dual-slot AORUS GeForce RTX 4080 XTREME WATERFORCE graphics card, which is for gamers who don't have a custom open-loop liquid cooling system. GIGABYTE is using a larger 360mm AIO cooler that packs 3 x 120mm double ball bearing fans that will ensure the AD104 GPU + 16GB GDDR6X and all other components are kept wicked cool.

GIGABYTE is using a copper plate that connects directly to the GPU + VRAM, joined with excellent water-cooled path design at the same time meaning that the liquid doesn't just pass through the GPU, but also MOSFETs and other critical components on the AORUS GeForce RTX 4080 XTREME WATERFORCE graphics card.

19 19

The new AORUS GeForce RTX 4080 MASTER graphics card

Above we've got the new AORUS GeForce RTX 4080 MASTER graphics card, which rocks a much, much thicker design than the water-cooled and AIO-cooled AORUS GeForce RTX 4080 graphics cards. What sets this card apart is that the company is using a very cool LCD Edge View on the side of the card, which you can tweak to your desire.

The AORUS GeForce RTX 4080 MASTER can be completely personalized with text, images, or even GIFs... but more so (and what I'd be doing with it) is for displaying stats like GPU temps, fan speeds, power consumption, and more.

19 19

The new GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4080 AERO graphics card

After that, there's the GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4080 AERO graphics card, which rocks an interesting (and very chunky) design.

19 19

The new GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4080 EAGLE graphics card

Above, we've got the GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4080 EAGLE, which will be a cheaper offering but still packing the RTX 4080 16GB punch.

19 19

The new GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4080 GAMING graphics card

Aaaand finally, the GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4080 GAMING at the lowest end of the stack. All of these GeForce RTX 4080 graphics cards feature the same GPU, 16GB GDDR6X memory, and will launch starting November 16.