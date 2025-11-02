ASUS ROG XG Mobile external GPU with flagship RTX 5090 Laptop GPU listed for $2499

The ASUS ROG XG Mobile external GPU with RTX 5090 Laptop GPU costs $2499, or with RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU for $1299, both with Thunderbolt 5 connectivity.

TL;DR: The ASUS ROG XG Mobile 2025 external GPU, featuring Thunderbolt 5 with 120Gbps bandwidth, supports up to an RTX 5090 Laptop GPU with 24GB GDDR7 VRAM. Available through EXcaliber PC, pricing increased to $1299 and $2499, delivering high-performance gaming and professional 8K video support.

It looks like it'll be mighty hard trying to find ASUS's new ROG XG Mobile 2025 external GPU, which dropped 9 months ago now, but is finally hitting the market.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The ASUS ROG XG Mobile 2025 was announced back at CES 2025 at the beginning of the year, with availability penciled in for February, just two months later. ASUS said we could expect pricing of $1199 for the ROG XG Mobile with the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU, or $2199 for the ROG XG Mobile with the flagship GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU.

Fast forward to November 2025, and ASUS isn't selling either of its ROG XG Mobile 2025 external GPUs through its retail platform, while instead we've got EXcaliber PC stocking both the RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5090 Laptop GPU variants of the ROG XG Mobile 2025 in the US.

ASUS might have announced the ROG XG Mobile with $1199 + $2199 pricing, but things have changed throughout the year, with pricing jumping from $1199 to $1299 for the RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU variant, and from $2199 to $2499 for the RTX 5090 Laptop GPU variant.

ASUS explains: "The 2025 XG Mobile is the first to feature a Thunderbolt 5 connection. With double the bandwidth of the previous Thunderbolt 4 standard, the XG Mobile has 120Gbps of throughput, offering support for 8K video for creators, the ability to support up to three 4K displays at 144Hz simultaneously, and access to high-bandwidth data transmission as a USB hub".

The company continues: "Gamers and creators alike can leverage the incredible performance of up to an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU. With up to 24GB of GDDR7 VRAM and a max TGP of 150W, The XG Mobile is the ultimate companion for gamers who demand the absolute best performance in AAA titles, or for creators who need to take the power of a high-end editing rig with them on the go".