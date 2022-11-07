All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Live action Gears of War film in development at Netflix

Netflix has announced that it is adapting the Gears of War video game franchise into a feature length film and an 'adult' multi-episode animated TV show.

Published Nov 7, 2022 3:17 PM CST
Netflix's video game adaptations continue with a new series of Gears of War shows and films.

Today the Gears of War franchise celebrates its 16th anniversary with a big announcement: The series is expanding to the big screen. Netflix today announced that it is adapting the Gears of War shooter franchise into a series of multimedia content including a live action feature film and another separate animated series.

The feature length film will be be based on the first Gears of War game released in 2006, and Netflix is working closely with Microsoft's first-party Xbox game developer team at The Coalition to ensure the adaptation is as authentic as possible.

On the 16th anniversary of the original video game's 2006 release, Netflix announced a partnership with The Coalition to adapt the Gears of War universe.

Netflix will first adapt the video game saga into a live action feature film, followed by an adult animated series, with the potential for more stories to follow.

Other Xbox video game franchises are getting adapted too. Amazon is making a new Fallout TV show that looks pretty authentic, and then there's season 2 of the Halo show on Paramount+.

Interestingly, original Gears of War creator Cliff Bleszinksi gave his blessings to both The Coalition and Xbox on the Netflix adaptation and he also really wants Dave Bautista to play gruff supersoldier Marcus Fenix.

Another interesting tidbit is that the Gears of War franchise has sold over 40 million copies since 2006 to present, making it one of the Xbox's most popular video game franchises.

NEWS SOURCE:about.netflix.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

