New Gears of War movie won't be out in time for Gears E-Day in 2026

Gears of War film producers David Leitch and Kelly McCormick give an update on the new Netflix movie, confirming it won't be out in time to capitalize on the series' next mainline game launch.
A new Gears of War movie is in development at production company 87North, with Deadpool 2 director David Leitch attached as director of the film. Unfortunately, the Gears of War adaptation won't align with the release of Gears of War E-Day, the next big game in the multi-decade video game franchise.
In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, 87North's Kelly McCormick says that the Gears movie will miss the release date of Gears of War E-Day, which is expected to launch in 2026. So far, Microsoft has successfully capitalized on its transmedia adaptations, with the Fallout series on Amazon Prime directly leading to a mighty surge in video game sales. Xbox also took over the PlayStation Store in May in no small part due to the Minecraft movie.
Here's what McCormick said about the new Gears movie:
Where are you on the Gears of War movie that David is attached to direct at Netflix?
MCCORMICK We're writing right now with Jon Spaihts, and we're really excited about it.
There's a lot of energy from The Coalition and from Netflix because The Coalition is releasing a game in 2026. We won't hit that release date, but maybe something that feels relevant to the release of the new game.
It's an opportunity for David to do a war film, which he hasn't gotten to do yet, and a bit of sci-fi in his own way with this beloved IP in his own way.