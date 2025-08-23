New Gears of War movie won't be out in time for Gears E-Day in 2026

Microsoft and Netflix won't have the new Gears of War film out in time for Gears of War: E-Day's release in 2026, which could be a missed opportunity.

TL;DR: Producers David Leitch and Kelly McCormick confirm the new Gears of War Netflix movie is in development but will miss the 2026 release of the upcoming Gears of War E-Day game. The film aims to offer a fresh sci-fi war experience, aligning loosely with the game's launch timeline.

Gears of War film producers David Leitch and Kelly McCormick give an update on the new Netflix movie, confirming it won't be out in time to capitalize on the series' next mainline game launch.

A new Gears of War movie is in development at production company 87North, with Deadpool 2 director David Leitch attached as director of the film. Unfortunately, the Gears of War adaptation won't align with the release of Gears of War E-Day, the next big game in the multi-decade video game franchise.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, 87North's Kelly McCormick says that the Gears movie will miss the release date of Gears of War E-Day, which is expected to launch in 2026. So far, Microsoft has successfully capitalized on its transmedia adaptations, with the Fallout series on Amazon Prime directly leading to a mighty surge in video game sales. Xbox also took over the PlayStation Store in May in no small part due to the Minecraft movie.

