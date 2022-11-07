All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Check out this AMD Project Quantum PC fan-made 3D project, it's WICKED

AMD announced the new form factor PC with its then-advanced Fiji GPU -- Project Quantum -- back in 2015, and now a fan has actually made it. Check it out!

Check out this AMD Project Quantum PC fan-made 3D project, it's WICKED
Published Nov 7, 2022 6:01 AM CST
2 minutes & 38 seconds read time

AMD first announced its Project Quantum PC back in 2015, and while it didn't materialize, it was marketed in a huge way as the "best possible system for VR" when AMD had all of its blood going to its head for VR.

Anyway, the awesomely-designed AMD Project Quantum system was based on an Intel CPU and what would've been a freaking wicked dual Fiji GPU design. The system was shown off during E3 2015 if you can believe that, after the company had internal discussions about using the dual-GPU solution, but later designs of the never-released Project Quantum system had better internals (AMD's new Zen CPU + Vega GPU with HBM2 memory).

The fan-made AMD Project Quantum PC (source: stand_up_g4m3r)
9

The fan-made AMD Project Quantum PC (source: stand_up_g4m3r)

But now... now a fan-made 3D project has breathed a massive breath of fresh air into AMD Project Quantum. A new system was crafted by the amazing hands and work of "stand_up_g4m3r" who used an ASRock DeskMini X300W PC on the AM4 platform, slotting in an AMD Ryzen 7 5700G APU that packs an integrated GPU and 32GB of DDR4 memory.

In the video embedded below, the modder walks through everything he did from printing, preparing parts, installing everything into the "AMD Project Quantum" system, and the painting job completed on it. There's even a fully custom liquid cooling loop installed into the system, which means it's about as close as you can get (with more powerful internals) than what AMD teased back 7 years ago now.

Check out this AMD Project Quantum PC fan-made 3D project, it's WICKED 04Check out this AMD Project Quantum PC fan-made 3D project, it's WICKED 05
The fan-made AMD Project Quantum PC (source: stand_up_g4m3r)The fan-made AMD Project Quantum PC (source: stand_up_g4m3r)

The fan-made AMD Project Quantum PC (source: stand_up_g4m3r)

The original ASRock chassis was tested, but stand_up_g4m3r noticed it wasn't good enough... using 3D-printed parts and liquid cooling. Not that performance improved for gaming, but that's because there's no dedicated graphics card inside. The APU itself is limited in multiple ways, but the GPU temperatures did drop by around 7C with the work that stand_up_g4m3r put into the system, and its custom liquid cooling system.

As our friends at VideoCardz point out, ex-Alienware CEO and now AMD's new Chief Architect of Gaming Solutions & Marketing at AMD said that the company is already working on new form factor PCs. Some of these systems included the Corsair ONE and Falcon Northwest Tiki gaming PCs (which I love both of, and would love to have them in-house for some testing) so let's hope that AMD builds a new Zen 4 + RDNA 3 system for a next-gen Project Quantum PC.

The full video is above, you should really check it out... stand_up_g4m3r, you put some awesome work into this PC, mate!

Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen™ 9 7900X 12-Core, 24-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor (AMD Ryzen™ 9 7900X)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$549.00
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/7/2022 at 4:20 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.