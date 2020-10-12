NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Remember AMD's custom Project Quantum PC? It might become a reality

AMD files a new patent for Project Quantum -- this time with an integrated PSU. With Zen 3 + RDNA 2, Intel NUC might be DOA.

Published Mon, Oct 12 2020 7:28 PM CDT
Do you remember AMD's exciting Project Quantum PC from 2016? Well, it looks like it might be making a comeback -- and it could be a very big one at that.

A new patent filing teases AMD is still tinkering around with Project Quantum, which now has an integrated PSU. The new patent was filed in February 2020, and approved on September 15, 2020. Project Quantum was originally announced in 2015, teased in 2016, and shelved inside of the same year.

The original AMD Project Quantum was powered by an Intel CPU and dual Fiji GPUs at the time, but now... imagine a new Project Quantum powered by the just-announced Zen 3-based Ryzen 5000 series CPU and an upcoming RDNA 2-based Radeon RX 6000 series graphics card.

There's no need for Project Quantum, or whatever it is called if it ever materializes into a product -- to be totally overkill with dual GPUs. AMD was showing off back then and most likely knew it would never be made, and if it did it would've been in extremely limited quantities -- but now?

I can see a world where AMD sells an all-Radeon PC is sold with a CPU, GPU, RAM, and SSD that can be tweaked before purchase. Maybe not post-purchase, at least not for the CPU and GPU. This would open AMD to not just compete with Intel's NUC, but to really stomp all over it.

NEWS SOURCE:freepatentsonline.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

