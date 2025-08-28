Corsair's new XENEON EDGE was just too damn popular, sold out completely in under 10 hours

Corsair's new XENEON EDGE launched yesterday, selling out in under 10 hours as the company scrambles to get more into production as it's so popular.

Corsair launched its new XENEON EDGE yesterday and it sold out in less than 10 hours, leaving users scrambling to find stock of the new display, outside of watching influencers unbox and use them.

The company posted on both X and Reddit explaining its limited launch quantity and high demand for the new XENEON EDGE, selling out in less than 10 hours, with a 1 per customer limitation to prevent resellers from worsening the situation for Corsair.

Corsair explained on its post on X: "We understand this can be frustrating for those who missed out on the initial announcement. We have a second shipment already in production and are working to get them in as fast as possible.

Please stay tuned to our social channels + this subreddit for any updates on restocks or the ability to sign up for email notifications for the XENEON EDGE again".

The post continued: "In the meantime, you can check out Explorer for a bunch of articles about using the XENEON EDGE to help determine if this is the perfect (future) purchase for you. Thank you all for your support and patience as we work to bring the next shipment of XENEON EDGEs ASAP".

As for the new XENEON EDGE, the company explains: "Whether it's monitoring system temps and fan speeds, running a Spotify playlist, or keeping an eye on your Windows notifications, the XENEON EDGE is the ultimate utility upgrade for any PC. It can be constantly customized as your information tastes change, and its bright display and mounting options ensure it'll be useful and engaging for years to come".

Corsair's new XENEON EDGE 14.5-inch LCD touchscreen costs $249.99 and will be back on the Corsair webstore, with more stock coming in the weeks and months ahead.