ASUS intros its first AMD-based ROG NUC Mini PC: Ryzen 9 9955HX3D CPU, up to RTX 5070 GPU

ASUS has just launched its first-ever AMD-powered ROG NUC Mini PC, packing the flagship Ryzen 9 9955HX3D processor, and offering up to NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU. Check it out:

ASUS announced earlier this month that its deal with Intel was over, and that it had taken over the ownership and responsibility for Intel's NUC (Next Unit of Computing). This means that ASUS no longer needs to manufacture and market its NUC systems on Intel 10th, 11th, 12th, and 13th Gen CPUs... and the first thing it did was unleash a new AMD Ryzen-powered NUC.

The new ROG NUC 9 Mini PC is the first-ever AMD Ryzen CPU-powered system, with ASUS opting to use the flagship Ryzen 9 9955HX3D processor which packs 16 cores and 32 threads of Zen 5 processing power, and 128MB of L3 cache and AMD's innovative second-gen 3D V-Cache for even more gaming performance.

ASUS is teaming the 9955HX3D processor with NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU that has 8GB of GDDR7 memory, and is more than good enough for 1080p and 1440p 120FPS gaming. Inside, we've also got 32GB of DDR5 SO-DIMM memory at 5600 MT/s, dual M.2 slots (1 x Gen 5 + 1 x Gen 4) while the ASUS ROG NUC 9 Mini PC ships with 1TB of storage by default. The RAM can be upgraded up to 96GB, too.

We have Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and 2.5GbE Ethernet, with a bunch of I/O connectivity including USB Type-A and USB Type-C both on the front of the system, as well as USB 4, HDMI 2.1, and DP 2.1 on the rear. ASUS is using a dual-fan cooling system to keep everything chill, with hot air ventilated from the sides of the system.

The new ASUS ROG NUC 9 Mini PC has been launched in China for 14,999 yuan (around $2100 USD) for launch, but the regular price for the system is 15,999 yuan (around $2244 USD).