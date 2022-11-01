All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD's new Radeon RX 7900 series 'RDNA 3' graphics card spotted, rocks dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors on the reference design at least.

AMD's new Radeon RX 7900 series GPU spotted, dual 8-pin power connectors
Published Nov 1, 2022 9:25 PM CDT
2 minutes & 42 seconds read time

We are now mere hours away from AMD's huge Radeon RX 7000 series "RDNA 3" graphics card reveal, where we will be introduced to the Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT... and now, we've got our first real look at the Navi 31-powered cards.

A couple of pictures were shared by leaker @9550pro who said they have pictures of the new Navi 31-based designs from a closed QQ chat group. It looks like we're scoping out some prototype Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics cards, but we know that the dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors will be standard on the reference cards from AMD.

AMD's new Radeon RX 7900 series graphics card, next to the RX 6900 XT reference card
2

AMD's new Radeon RX 7900 series graphics card, next to the RX 6900 XT reference card

Up against the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT reference graphics card, the new Radeon RX 7900 XTX -- or the Radeon RX 7900 XT, we don't know what we're looking at here exactly -- the new Navi 31-powered flagship graphics card is longer. Still, maintains the dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors versus the monster 16-pin 12VHPWR power connector on NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards.

AMD is changing the style of its reference Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards, but still retains the triple-fan cooler that the reference Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards have. We should see some slight changes when AMD rolls out the final design of its new Radeon RX 7000 series "RDNA 3" graphics cards... but this seems to be damn, damn close to what we'll get in the end.

AMD will be detailing its new Radeon RX 7000 series "RDNA 3" graphics cards, at least two -- the Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT -- on November 3. Stay tuned, we'll have it all for you and more at TweakTown in the coming days (and weeks) as the cards get seeded out to reviewers, and then hit retail in the weeks after.

AMD's next-gen Radeon RX 7900 XTX should roll out with the chunkiest Navi 31 GPU, rocking 12288 Stream Processors, 24GB of DDR6 memory clocked at 20Gbps on a 384-bit memory bus that should be good for up to 960GB/sec of memory bandwidth... and much more, with 96MB of Infinity Cache... those numbers will be significantly higher.

The slightly cut-down Navi 31 GPU inside of the Radeon RX 7900 XT should have 10752 Stream Processors, with 20GB of GDDR6 memory clocked at 20Gbps on a smaller 320-bit memory bus that will provide up to 800GB/sec of memory bandwidth.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

