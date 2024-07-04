ASRock's new Radeon RX 7900 Creator Series GPU features 12V-2x6 power connector, blower cooler

ASRock renames its Radeon 7900 WS series to Creator Series: rolls out with blower-style cooler, newer 12V-2x6 power connector, and it's coming soon.

ASRock has rebranded its Radeon 7900 WS series to the new Radeon 7900 Creator Series, which feature a blower-style cooler and newer 12V-2x6 power connector. Check them out:

The company previously had the Radeon RX 7900 XTX WS and Radeon RX 7900 XT WS, which have been rebranded to the Creator Series, designed for multi-GPU clusters for AI inference, generative AI, and professional workstation use.

ASRock's new cards feature a blower-style cooler, a nice-and-tight dual-slot design with a vapor chamber, and the newer 12V-2x6 power connector. I think the new 12V-2x6 power connector is the biggest news, as it seems ASRock is the first with a Radeon GPU using the new 16-pin PCIe power connector, which was exclusive to NVIDIA's current-gen GeForce RTX 40 series "Ampere" GPUs.

We don't know if ASRock will be including a power adapter in the box, because NVIDIA does this... as most people don't have native 12V-2x6 power connections from their PSU. There are plenty of PSUs on the market with the native 16-pin connectors, but it would be nice if ASRock included them in the box.

ASRock uses the consumer-focused Navi 31 inside of the Radeon RX 7900 XTX Creator Series graphics card, with the same core count as the Radeon PRO W7900 workstation GPU, while it has half the VRAM. The Radeon RX 7900 XTX rolls out with 24GB of GDDR6 memory, while the Radeon PRO W7900 packs a whopping 48GB of GDDR6.

There's no pricing or availability for ASRock's new Radeon 7900 Creator Series cards, but we should expect them to roll out over the coming months.