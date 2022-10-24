AMD rumored to launch Radeon RX 7900 XTX with RX 7900 XT on November 3
AMD's upcoming Radeon RX 7900 XTX is rumored to be the flagship Navi 31 GPU, launching alongside the Radeon RX 7900 XT on November 3.
AMD will be unveiling its next-gen RDNA 3 architecture and new Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards on November 3, but now we're hearing that there'll be a new flagship Radeon RX 7900 XTX... note the extra "X" there.
The new Radeon RX 7900 XTX is meant to be the full new Navi 31-powered flagship GPU from AMD, rocking up to 24GB of GDDR6 memory with up to 12288 cores. AMD will also have the Radeon RX 7900 XT, which will have a slightly cut-down GPU core count as well as less memory, with 20GB of GDDR6 expected.
AMD will be outfitting the new flagship Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics cards with its MCM-based Navi 31 GPU, which is expected to give NVIDIA's new Ada Lovelace GPU architecture and new GeForce RTX 4090, and soon-to-be-released GeForce RTX 4080 16GB graphics cards a run for their money.
AMD is also rumored to have its second-gen 3D V-Cache technology ready in early 2023, so we could expect even faster Navi 31-based GPU designs that could eventually be released as the Radeon RX 7950 XTX and Radeon RX 7950 XT, which would also make the naming scheme for the RDNA 3 cards easier for gamers and consumers.
But... you might have noticed that I've only talked about the flagship Navi 31-based Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT... what about the mid-range RDNA 3 cards? Well, we heard back in August that Navi 32 codenamed "Wheat Nas" would beat the Navi 21-powered Radeon RX 6900 XT at 1080p and RT gaming.
We also heard about the purported Radeon RX 7950 XT (which is now expected to debut with second-gen 3D V-Cache technology early next year) which is codenamed "Plum Bonito". AMD is expected to debut its new Navi 31 flagship GPUs on the fresh new PCIe 5.0 x16 standard, too.
I was getting links and information for this article as I do with every article, when I came across the article below that I wrote back in August 2020 headlined "AMD's next-gen RDNA 3: revolutionary chiplet design could crush NVIDIA" and now we're on the eve of that happening... over two years later.