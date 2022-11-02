SpaceX simultaneously lands Falcon Heavy boosters in absolutely glorious video

SpaceX's Falcon Heavy launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Center on November 1, marking the fourth launch of the world's most powerful operational rocket.

The Falcon Heavy barreled its way to geostationary orbit carrying multiple classified payloads for the US Space Force under a mission directive called USSF-44, and while the payloads are unknown, as well as the orbital destination, we do know that the mission was a success and that Falcon Heavy Heavy's boosters made a safe landing back down on Earth.

For those that don't know, the Falcon Heavy is made up of three modified Falcon 9 first-stage boosters, SpaceX's most-active rocket that has launched on average at least once per week throughout 2022. The most recent launch of the Falcon Heavy marks the first launch of the world's largest operational rocket since June 2019. As I mentioned in a previous article, the Falcon Heavy is made up of three Falcon 9 first-stage boosters, but only two made it back down to Earth as SpaceX designed one of them to ditch into the ocean once it used up all of its propellants.

As with all SpaceX launches, Elon Musk's company live-streamed the event for the world to witness, and as both Falcon Heavy side boosters made their descent back down to Earth, an incredible sight beheld everyone that was watching as both first-stage boosters simultaneously touched down on their launch pads. Kate Tice, SpaceX quality systems engineering manager, announced during the live launch broadcast that both boosters had "successfully landed", and that with those two side boosters landing, it marked the 150th and 151st overall successful landings of an orbital-class rocket.

