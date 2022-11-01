SpaceX teases launch of Falcon Heavy with a video of it becoming erect

SpaceX is currently preparing for the November launch of the largest operational rocket in the world, its Falcon Heavy.

Elon Musk's SpaceX has taken to its Twitter account to share updates on the coming Falcon Heavy launch as the space company announced on October 28 that a static fire test had successfully been conducted and that the Falcon Heavy was ready for launch. SpaceX then posted photos of the Falcon Heavy being rolled up the ramp to Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. This image was followed by another photo of a Falcon 9 first stage returning back to base.

Additionally, SpaceX stated that the launch would occur on November 1 and that weather was seemingly 90% favorable for the launch to go ahead. The Falcon Heavy will be sending multiple payloads into space for the US Space Force under a mission that is called USSF-44.

Notably, the Falcon Heavy's design is, for lack of better words, three bootstrapped Falcon 9 first stages, and much like the Falcon 9's first stage, they are designed to be reusable by landing back on Earth vertically. However, Falcon Heavy will be ditching one of its boosters once all of its propellants is used up. The other two will come back down to Earth.

"Falcon Heavy rolling up the ramp ahead of tomorrow's targeted launch of the USSF-44 mission; weather is 90% favorable for liftoff," wrote SpaceX on Twitter.

