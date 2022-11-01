All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

NASA's Hubble telescope snaps spooky image of cosmic cobwebs out in space

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope is celebrating Halloween by snapping an image of a cosmic cobweb of galaxies held together by a dark secret.

NASA's Hubble telescope snaps spooky image of cosmic cobwebs out in space
Published Nov 1, 2022 4:19 AM CDT
1 minute & 48 seconds read time

Halloween has just passed, and NASA is the celebratory spirit by releasing a new image on the Hubble Space Telescope Twitter account.

Abell 611 taken by the Hubble Space Telescope
2

Abell 611 taken by the Hubble Space Telescope

The image was released on October 27 and showcased the galaxy cluster known as Abell 611, located approximately 3.2 billion light-years from Earth. The European Space Agency (ESA) explains via its press release that Abell 611 is a cobweb of galaxies that are held together by a dark secret that is still giving astronomers headaches, dark matter. According to the press release, the galaxy cluster doesn't appear to have enough matter present to stop all of the rapidly rotating galaxies from eventually flying apart from each other. However, this isn't what's happening, as researchers have observed the opposite.

Abell 611 isn't unique in this head-scratching regard, as astronomers have observed the same problem with other massive cosmic structures such as galaxies and galaxy clusters. The ESA writes that this problem only presents itself on large-scale cosmic objects, and typically isn't present on the smaller scale, such as calculating the orbit of planets around the Sun or explaining the Solar System as a whole. The same works for other star systems as well. However, when attempting to find out the mass of larger objects such as galaxies or galaxy clusters, the calculations fall apart.

One theory is dark matter, which scientists are yet to fully get their heads around and totally agree upon. The ESA writes that the "dark" in the name refers to the fact that there is an unknown amount of this matter in the universe and that it doesn't interact with light the same way observable matter does.

The ESA further explains that most explanations for this mystery fall into two categories; some kind of subatomic particle that is present in large quantities across the universe that has yet to be successfully measured or an extremely large object that is present across the cosmos that doesn't interact with light in a way that current-level telescopes can observe.

As this mystery is continued to be worked on by astronomers around the world, the puzzling nature and origin of dark matter remains undefinable. For now.

Buy at Amazon

NASA Official Logo In The Stars T-Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.99
$19.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/1/2022 at 4:27 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:esahubble.org

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.