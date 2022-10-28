All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Elon Musk announces Twitter council to moderate content and reinstate accounts

Elon Musk has already begun making changes to Twitter, and one of the very first things the SpaceX CEO has done is form a 'Twitter council'.

Published Oct 28, 2022 6:12 PM CDT
2 minutes & 8 seconds read time

Elon Musk recently took over Twitter, and the Tesla CEO is already rolling out changes to the platform, the first being forming what he calls a "Twitter council".

Musk has taken to his personal Twitter account only a few hours ago to announce the formation of a Twitter content moderation council, which will include a group of individuals that have a wide range of viewpoints dedicated to reviewing content, moderating it, and reinstating accounts. Musk explains that no accounts will be reinstated until this council convenes.

Musk's plan to form a Twitter council to review content posted to the platform is part of his wider plan to open up Twitter's content policy, giving users more leeway with the content they can post to the platform. Musk has outlined this plan numerous times leading up to the acquisition, throughout the many months of the deal forming, and even once the purchase was finalized in a direct address to advertisers.

Leaning more toward freedom of speech being paramount on the platform will be a difficult line to walk as this Twitter content council will have the responsibility to discern between what is considered freedom of speech and hate speech that has net negative effects on specific groups of people/society as a whole.

The announcement of a Twitter council forming and the possibility of banned accounts being reinstated has already caused many people to speculate that former President Donald Trump will get his account back. This remains to be confirmed, but given that Musk is now at the helm of the world's second-largest social media account, anything can truly happen. Notably, Trump previously said that even if his Twitter was given back to him, he wouldn't use it, and decided he would stay on his own social media platform, Truth Social.

There is no doubt that the reinstating of Trump's Twitter account and many other banned accounts would cause a massive public debate, with the beginning of that debate already forming online as users with prominent Twitter accounts are commenting on Musk's announcement with suggestions/questions on how to implement more freedom of speech while squashing hate speech.

Everyone grab your popcorn.

NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

