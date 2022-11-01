Mopar shows off the electric Jeep CJ Surge Concept during SEMA Show

The custom Jeep CJ Surge Concept is a mix of restoration and modification, with Jeep refreshing the late model CJ7 and switching the internal combustion engine for a battery-electric propulsion system.

Ideally, the concept should help Mopar better understand the most efficient ways to implement battery-electric solutions for classic Jeep models. It's powered by a 400-volt, 200-kW electric drive module mounted into the frame using custom solid motor mounts - and 24 lithium-ion battery modules providing power to all four wheels. The battery modules are located inside a protective shell located at the rear of the Jeep's cabin.

Behind the driver-side door opening is the BEV charge port - though additional information about range and recharge times weren't revealed just yet.

As noted by Mark Bosanac, SVP of North America for Mopar, in a press statement: "The Jeep CJ Surge concept explores a future zero-emission propulsion system kit and supports the Jeep brand's mission to become the leading electrified SUV brand in the world. Separately, our Ram 1500 Backcountry X and TRX Gold Shot concepts showcase a truckload of innovative Mopar accessories for our award-winning full-size trucks."

The exterior is a Copper Canyon color and features 35-inch BFGoodrich all-terrain tires on 18-by-9-inch Black Rhino Solid wheels.

A 2-inch lift kit has been installed to provide additional clearance during any rugged exploring - the underbody utilizes a JPP Rubicon skid and front-bumper plates with custom rock rails. The JPP Wrangler JK Rubicon Bumper kit includes a winch, tow hooks, and amber LED fog lamps.

The Jeep CJ Surge Concept will be shown off all week during the SEMA Show in Las Vegas this week.

Jeep enthusiasts are avid fans and can sometimes be fickle with major changes, so it will be interesting to see if they'll bite on a Jeep EV. As states aim to prevent the sale of gas and diesel vehicles in the future, Jeep will have to find ways to make electrification work - while keeping their customers happy.