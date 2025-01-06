All major CES 2025 keynotes from NVIDIA, AMD, Intel, and others can be watched here

CES 2025 has officially kicked off and we can expect a barrage of new and awesome tech announcement from some of the biggest players in the space.

From Jan 7th to 10th, the Consumer Electronics Show will showcase the tech industry's sharpest minds and cutting edge breakthroughs. Featuring industry giants including NVIDIA, AMD, Intel and Sony - the schedule will be jam packed with exciting new advancements in tech.

The TweakTown team will be on-site to bring you all the latest direct from the show. So you can follow along from home, this guide will provide you with everything you need to know. From the schedule, to details on how to live-stream, and what to look out for.

Program Overview

CES 2025 is about to kick off, and this year is undoubtedly going to be a massive one with companies such as NVIDIA preparing to unveil its latest generated of GPUs powered by the company's impressive Blackwell architecture, along with AMD unveiling its new line of Ryzen CPUs, and Intel showcasing its competing Core Ultra chips.

For the full schedule, check out the official program.

Major Keynotes to Watch:

On January 6th, a day prior to the show floor opens on the 7th, several key players from the show will debut their press announcements in a jam-packed schedule of keynotes.

NVIDIA

Scheduled for Jan 6th, 6:30pm PT, the long-awaited NVIDIA press conference will provide us with an exclusive look at groundbreaking innovations in AI, gaming, robotics and more. CEO Jensen Huang will take the stage to highlight their latest advancements.

AMD

AMD's 45-minute keynote took place on Jan 6th at 11am PT, during which the company unveiled the Ryzen 9950X3D, the world's best CPU for both gamers and creators . AMD executives, along with partners and customers, detailed a slew of more product releases and innovations.

Intel

Intel joins the 2025 keynote lineup on Jan 6th, at 8:30am PT, with a 30-minute keynote entitled 'AI Inside for a New Era'. Co-CEO Michelle Johnston Holthaus and SvP Jim Johnson will unveil innovations in client computing and AI.

Samsung

Samsung Electronics will be holding a 45-minute press conference at 2pm PT, the 6th of Jan. The event, entitled 'AI for All: Everyday, Everywhere' is speculated to focus on the intersection of home appliances, displays, and audio - with AI functionality.

Sony

Sony is gearing up for its press conference, which at the time of writing its only a few hours away. We can expect a large swath of announcements from the company, and likely a teaser to upcoming, and much awaited releases.

Follow our Coverage

You'll be seeing a huge surge in tech-related announcements throughout CES. To stay up to date, keep an eye on the TweakTown CES 2025 Hub, and our social media accounts for all the latest.