Gaming

Sony announces three big PlayStation games are being made into movies and TV shows

Sony has wrapped up its CES 2025 showcase, during which it announced that three popular PlayStation titles are being made into TV shows and movies.

Junior Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Sony concluded its CES 2025 showcase by announcing that three popular PlayStation titles will be adapted into TV shows and movies.

Sony held their press conference at CES 2025 yesterday. Among the announcements: an all-new electric vehicle, motion cameras, a headset for NFL coaches (very specific).

However, to cap off the showing, gamers will be pleased to hear that three of your favorite PlayStation franchises will be receiving film and television adaptations. 

Ghost of Tsushima

The first announcement was an anime based on Suncher Punch productions' Ghost of Tsushima. Currently in production, the series will be premiering on Crunchyroll in 2027. The show will be directed by Takanobu Mizuno, who worked on Disney Plus's Star Wars Visions, and produced in collaboration with Aniplex and Sony Music. 

This marks the second potential adaptation for the Ghost of Tsushima IP, with a feature film, and an almost-finalized script confirmed as of November 2023. In addition, we'll be seeing Ghost of Yotei, the sequel to the first game, releasing at some stage in 2025. 

Horizon Zero Dawn

You'll also have noticed plenty of Horizon in the media. The October remaster of Horizon Zero Dawn, the November launch of Lego Horizon Adventures, even the announcement of a blatant Horizon knockoff. The media attention for Horizon will continue, following Sony's announcement at CES that Horizon Zero Dawn will be receiving a feature film adaptation. 

No other details were provided, aside from that it adapts the first game, and will be made in collaboration with Colombia Pictures. However, with multiple games, a film, and another sequel in the works: it's fair to say that the popular franchise shows no signs of slowing down. 

Helldivers 2

Now, when you think of Helldivers 2, often the first thing you'll think of is Starship Troopers. Space marines, alien bugs, patriotism! However, following Sony's CES announcement of a Helldivers movie, you might now be drawing direct parallels between the film and the original material that inspired it. 

Helldivers 2 was released in February 2024, and its frantic co-op gameplay placed it as the third best-selling game of 2024. It was recently awarded best multiplayer game at the 2024 Game Awards, among many other accolades to cap off the year. Few predicted the breakout success of the Arrowhead Studios title - and even fewer would've expected a film adaptation to arrive so soon.

The film itself is confirmed to be a collaboration between Sony Productions and Sony Pictures. No other details were provided. However, it will be interesting to see how the project plans to distinguish itself from 1997's original Starship Troopers. 

NEWS SOURCES:cbr.com, gamerant.com

Junior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

