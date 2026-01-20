Fable reboot concept images leak ahead of unveiling at Xbox Direct

Ahead of the Fable reboot reveal, a large quantity of concept images have leaked online, showcasing rich locations, a protagonist, and a werewolf.

TL;DR: The highly anticipated Fable reboot will be featured in the upcoming Xbox Direct alongside Forza Horizon 6. New concept art reveals the lush world of Albion, including locations like Bloodstone and scenes with a werewolf encounter, building excitement ahead of the official gameplay reveal.

Fable fans are patiently waiting for the Xbox Direct, which is scheduled to take place in just a few days. But ahead of the Xbox Direct, we have a slew of concept images to dive into of the highly anticipated Fable reboot.

Fable reboot concept images leak ahead of unveiling at Xbox Direct 01Fable reboot concept images leak ahead of unveiling at Xbox Direct 02

The Fable reboot will be showcased during Xbox Direct, alongside the highly anticipated Forza Horizon 6. Sticking to Fable, the last time we saw a glimpse of the title was in February last year, when pre-alpha gameplay was released alongside the announcement of its delay. However, to tie the Fable fans over until the Xbox Direct, mp1st has obtained many concept art images showcasing the luscious world of Albion.

The above and below images come from an artist who previously worked on the upcoming Fable title. As for what is in the images, we can see a protagonist looking out over a large piece of land at a city in the distance. A sign in one of the images reads "Bloodstone," which Fable II fans will note is a port town known for containing criminals. Another set of images shows the protagonist making their way through sewers and then facing off against a werewolf standing atop a cage.

Fable reboot concept images leak ahead of unveiling at Xbox Direct 11Fable reboot concept images leak ahead of unveiling at Xbox Direct 12
Fable reboot concept images leak ahead of unveiling at Xbox Direct 13Fable reboot concept images leak ahead of unveiling at Xbox Direct 14
Fable reboot concept images leak ahead of unveiling at Xbox Direct 15Fable reboot concept images leak ahead of unveiling at Xbox Direct 16
Fable reboot concept images leak ahead of unveiling at Xbox Direct 17Fable reboot concept images leak ahead of unveiling at Xbox Direct 18
Fable reboot concept images leak ahead of unveiling at Xbox Direct 19Fable reboot concept images leak ahead of unveiling at Xbox Direct 20
Fable reboot concept images leak ahead of unveiling at Xbox Direct 21Fable reboot concept images leak ahead of unveiling at Xbox Direct 22
Fable reboot concept images leak ahead of unveiling at Xbox Direct 03Fable reboot concept images leak ahead of unveiling at Xbox Direct 04
Fable reboot concept images leak ahead of unveiling at Xbox Direct 05Fable reboot concept images leak ahead of unveiling at Xbox Direct 06
Fable reboot concept images leak ahead of unveiling at Xbox Direct 07Fable reboot concept images leak ahead of unveiling at Xbox Direct 08
Fable reboot concept images leak ahead of unveiling at Xbox Direct 09Fable reboot concept images leak ahead of unveiling at Xbox Direct 10