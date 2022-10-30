Elon Musk responds to the rumors about him becoming Twitter's CEO

Since Elon Musk acquired Twitter, many have speculated if the Tesla and SpaceX CEO would become the social media platform's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) - which would make him CEO of three completely different companies.

Musk finalized the Twitter deal a day before the deadline set by the Delaware Court of Chancery, successfully coming up with the $44 billion in funding and taking the metaphorical keys to Twitter to do as he pleases. His first order of business was to clean out some top executives such as now former CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Ned Segal, and Vijaya Gadde, the head of legal policy, trust, and safety. With the firing of top executives, it begged the question of who was going to take the helm at Twitter as its CEO.

Whole Mars Catalog posed the question to Musk, asking, "Elon, do you plan to be CEO for some time?". Musk replied to the question by saying that his title is "Chief Twit", and that it's "right there in the bio". The SpaceX CEO added that he has no idea who the Twitter CEO is, which is seemingly a stark indicator that there is currently no one in the running for Twitter's CEO, as it may just be too soon to know who would be right for the job.

Musk said back in June to Twitter employees when he visited the headquarters that he isn't interested in the title of CEO, but employees will need to listen to him.

"I don't really care what title is, but obviously, people do need to listen to me," said Musk in June.

Notably, Musk is the Tesla CEO, but technically his official title at the company is "Technoking" and if that is any indicator of what Musk thinks of titles, we can assume that he will eventually make "Chief Twit" an official title at the company.