All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Elon Musk responds to the rumors about him becoming Twitter's CEO

Elon Musk has responded to the rumors of him taking the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Twitter after buying the company.

Elon Musk responds to the rumors about him becoming Twitter's CEO
Published Oct 30, 2022 7:54 AM CDT
1 minute & 57 seconds read time

Since Elon Musk acquired Twitter, many have speculated if the Tesla and SpaceX CEO would become the social media platform's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) - which would make him CEO of three completely different companies.

Musk finalized the Twitter deal a day before the deadline set by the Delaware Court of Chancery, successfully coming up with the $44 billion in funding and taking the metaphorical keys to Twitter to do as he pleases. His first order of business was to clean out some top executives such as now former CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Ned Segal, and Vijaya Gadde, the head of legal policy, trust, and safety. With the firing of top executives, it begged the question of who was going to take the helm at Twitter as its CEO.

Whole Mars Catalog posed the question to Musk, asking, "Elon, do you plan to be CEO for some time?". Musk replied to the question by saying that his title is "Chief Twit", and that it's "right there in the bio". The SpaceX CEO added that he has no idea who the Twitter CEO is, which is seemingly a stark indicator that there is currently no one in the running for Twitter's CEO, as it may just be too soon to know who would be right for the job.

Musk said back in June to Twitter employees when he visited the headquarters that he isn't interested in the title of CEO, but employees will need to listen to him.

"I don't really care what title is, but obviously, people do need to listen to me," said Musk in June.

Notably, Musk is the Tesla CEO, but technically his official title at the company is "Technoking" and if that is any indicator of what Musk thinks of titles, we can assume that he will eventually make "Chief Twit" an official title at the company.

Buy at Amazon

NASA Official Logo In The Stars T-Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.99
$19.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/30/2022 at 7:54 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.