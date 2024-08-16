iPhone 16 Pro Max leak reveals a different color is coming

Apple hasn't officially announced anything regarding the new iPhone 16 line-up. The only thing known is that Apple Intelligence is going to be a big part of the new generation.
It's highly anticipated that Apple will officially unveil the new iPhone generation in September. Ahead of the purported unveiling, we have gotten a leak of what appears to be dummy units of the new generation. Leaker Sonny Dickson shared a new image, which shows what appears to be iPhone 16 Pro Max models, and what jumps out is the gold-bronze color.
Previous reports mentioned white, black, and the Natural Titanium model, but this is the first look at a gold or a sandy-brown iPhone. Additionally, rumors previously stated Apple is planning on removing the Blue Titanium color. It should be noted that since these are dummy units there is still the possibility none of the color variants seen in the above images will make it to final production.
